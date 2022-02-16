Photo Credit: Ekaterina Bolovtsova
Top 10 Luxury Hotels In New York City
With so much to do and see, the Big Apple remains one of the top city destinations in the world. Whether you’re traveling to NYC or looking to treat yourself to a staycation, check out our list of the top 10 luxury hotels in New York City.
1. Park Hyatt New York
Park Hyatt New York is a five-star award-winning hotel offering close proximity to global icons of both culture and industry. The hotel features very spacious guest rooms where you can enjoy an abundance of natural light and luxurious spa-like bathrooms. Patrons have access to Spa Nalai, with its indoor saltwater swimming pool, eucalyptus steam room, oversized hot tub, and 24-hour fitness center overlooking the Manhattan skyline.
2. Mandarin Oriental
An astounding mix of modern design with Asian influences, the Mandarin Oriental features amazing views of Central Park and the Manhattan skyline. Located in Columbus Circle’s Deutsche Bank Center, it’s only steps away from world-class dining, shopping, and entertainment, including the Broadway Theater District. Rates for a one night stay start at $950.
3. Four Seasons
This hotel is the true definition of five-star. All the rooms feature stunning city views, tall windows, spacious bathrooms, and most of the bigger suites have terraces and kitchens. It is also home to one of the best luxury hotel spas in the city, which features a 75-foot heated pool, fitness center, steam room, and a sundeck. A swanky one-night stay at the Four Seasons Downtown will cost you at least $950 for a standard room.
4. Baccarat Hotel
This Parisian-inspired hotel provides a more romantic setting along with an array of amenities just steps away from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The highlight of the Baccarat Hotel is the Spa De La Mer heated pool, lined with cabanas and day beds in a meditative atmosphere to provide a relaxing experience. A one-night staycation can start between $700-$900 dollars for a standard room.
5. The Ritz-Carlton Nomad
The newly opened Ritz Carlton on 28th Street and Broadway is one of the tallest buildings in New York City. Also, its location makes it accessible to all great neighborhoods, sites, and foods the city has to offer. The hotel’s restaurant are managed by Michelin star chef José Andrés, providing an exceptional dining experience in the hotel’s restaurant and bar facilities. Priced higher than most of the other hotels listed in this article, a one-night stay starts at $1,400.
6. The William Vale
The William Vale is a luxury hotel that features floor-to-ceiling windows, open-air balconies, and spectacular views of New York City and its boroughs. In the summer time, watch the sunset while drinking a cocktail at Westlight, a 22nd-floor rooftop bar with panoramic skyline views. Rooms at The William Vale start at $450 per night.
7. The Pierre NY
Opened in 1930, The Pierre is known for excellent service and exceptional hospitality. The building is also a landmark that sits across from Central Park and features one of the best views of New York City above midtown Manhattan. A one night stay at this monument starts at $950.
8. The Greenwich Hotel
This Tribeca stay is owned by famous actor Robert Deniro. The Greenwich Hotel has a rich history of being New York’s go-to hotel for many celebrities. It is also known for its Shibui Spa, which features a pool and relaxation lounge. One night at The Greenwich Hotel will cost you $870.
9. Lotte New York Palace
The Lotte New York Palace is divided into two parts, The Palace and The Towers. The Palace is made up of 733 guest rooms. The smallest room in The Palace is 360 square feet and the largest suite, 1,530 square feet. The Towers feature over 60 suites, including the “Jewel Suite” which features:
- Master bedroom
- Guest bedroom
- Formal living room with grand piano
- Mirrored dining room
- Landscaped and furnished rooftop terrace with jacuzzi
- Fireplace
- Private in-suite elevator
- Over 5,000 square feet
- Prices starting at $850 – $9,000 per night
10. The Lowell
The Lowell Hotel is a five-minute walk to New York City’s famous 5th Avenue and Central Park. It’s also ranked by USnews.com as one of the best hotels in New York City. The Lowell offers rooms and suites with marble bathrooms, wood burning fire places, and landscaped terraces with views of the city. Rooms are priced starting at $800 a night.
