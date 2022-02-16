Top 10 Luxury Hotels In New York City

The newly opened Ritz Carlton on 28th Street and Broadway is one of the tallest buildings in New York City. Also, its location makes it accessible to all great neighborhoods, sites, and foods the city has to offer. The hotel’s restaurant are managed by Michelin star chef José Andrés, providing an exceptional dining experience in the hotel’s restaurant and bar facilities. Priced higher than most of the other hotels listed in this article, a one-night stay starts at $1,400.