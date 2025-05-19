Tiffany Slaton planned an adventurous three-day solo camping trip that turned into a 24-day survival odyssey through the Sierra Nevada Mountains. The 28-year-old experienced hiker from Jeffersonville, Georgia, ventured into Fresno County around Shaver and Huntington lakes on April 20, equipped with basic camping supplies, including an electric bike, two sleeping bags, and a tent.

Her journey took a dangerous turn when she fell off a cliff, lost consciousness for two hours, and awoke to find herself unable to return to the main road due to a recent avalanche. With no cell service for emergency calls and navigation systems failing, Slaton decided to push forward rather than backtrack, beginning an incredible test of survival skills that would ultimately lead her 40 miles from her starting point to Vermillion Valley Resort.

Missing Hiker Survives Against All Odds

“The worst thing you can do in an emergency situation is panic,” Slaton explained during a press conference alongside her parents. This calm approach saved her life as she faced 13 brutal snowstorms and climbed to elevations reaching 11,000 feet. After her food supplies ran out on day five, Slaton relied on her foraging knowledge to gather wild leeks native to the Sierra Nevada.

By the time Slaton reached Vermillion Valley Resort, she had lost 10 pounds and abandoned most of her gear, including her bike and tent. When she first spotted the cabin, she thought she was hallucinating, describing it as if she “had somehow managed to make it to the North Pole.” Inside, she found shelter with “the best sleeping bag I had ever seen” in a cabin that resort owner Christopher Gutierrez had purposely left unlocked for stranded hikers.

The timing of Slaton’s rescue proved miraculous. Snowplows had just cleared roads the day before, allowing Gutierrez to access his property to prepare for summer. When he arrived on Wednesday, the day before Slaton’s 28th birthday, he immediately recognized her from missing person reports.

“She pops out, didn’t say a word, just ran up, and all she wanted was a hug. And it was, it was a pretty surreal moment,” Gutierrez recalled. “And that’s when I knew. That’s when I realized who this was.” Slaton had saved a pack of Dunkaroos cookies as a makeshift birthday cake, the only real food she had left. “If he hadn’t come that day, they would’ve found my body there.”

The full-scale search operation covered 600 square miles, with local authorities and volunteers logging 4,300 miles on foot and by vehicle after her parents reported her missing on April 29.