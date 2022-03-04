This Nigerian American Is On Track To Become The Youngest Female Commercial Pilot

In an industry that’s dominated by white males, Miracle Izuchukwu is on track to becoming the youngest Black female pilot to fly for major commercial airlines.

At just 24-years-old, she will join only 1 percent of Black female pilots in the world.

“Whoever it is praying for me, don’t stop, it’s working. I joined the elite group of 7% of females and 1% of Black female pilots in the world. It’s an exhilarating, yet surreal feeling to introduce myself to the world as a Pilot,” she wrote on Instagram.

Journey To Becoming A Pilot

Izuchukwu got her start in aviation when she became a flight attendant, according to her LinkedIn but as Black Enterprise reports, becoming a pilot has always been her ultimate dream.

But her career aspirations haven’t always been supported, even by those closest to her.

Her father was apprehensive, reportedly telling her, “if he gets on a plane and sees a woman as the pilot, he would get off the plane.”

That isn’t stopping her.

She also is using her social media post detailing her training as well as inspiring people looking to follow in her footsteps.

“You do not need to be tech-savvy,” she stated in an Instagram post where she debunks common myths to becoming a pilot. “I know the cockpit looks overwhelmingly intimidating, but you will get trained on everything you need to know about your aircraft. Nobody became a pilot in one day.”

Another myth, according to Izuchukwu? You don’t need to have a lot of money.

“No, you do not have to be rich,” she says on Instagram. “I had to take out a loan to pay for flight school. I do not recommend this first until you have exhausted every potential scholarship and also checked out the Air Force, too. Choosing either a Part 141 or Part 61 route plays a major difference here too. If you end up taking out a loan, make sure you see flight training to the end. Finish what you’ve started!”

Follow her journey on Instagram @pilot_mira.