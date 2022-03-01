This Black-Owned Swimwear Brand Worn By Meg Thee Stallion Is Perfect For Your Next Beach Vacation

iNFINITY Swimm is the Black-owned swimwear brand to keep on your radar for your next beach vacation.

“We believe life is meant for exploring without boundaries,” the company says on its website, and nothing but greatness has been seen from the first drop in early 2021. Since launching, iNFINITY Swimm has seen lots of success and support from Black women.

A most recent success and reason for celebration in the early stages of launching has been Meg Stallion donning the brand.

“Meg Thee Stallion is wearing the Infinity Swimm Boundless color-block one piece swimsuit,” reads a post on the company’s Instagram.

After featuring in DailyMail and being praised for showing “off her curves” while promoting her upcoming Shenseea collaboration Lick, Meg Thee Stallion helped put the Black-owned swimwear brand in the limelight, where it clearly belongs.

iNFINITY SWIMM is designed to be ‘boundless, audacious and chic’ and undoubtedly, we felt this energy heavily when Meg Thee Stallion decided to grace Instagram wearing her iNFINITY Swimm piece.

The self-taught designer created this brand with the hopes of inspiring self-confidence and a ‘boundless’ way of navigating the beach. Perhaps this is why iNFINITY Swimm has caught the attention of many for the bold and unmissable designs that match the intention.

This month, the Black-owned swimwear brand revealed their collaboration with the University of Charlotte‘s cheer squad. The collaboration showed the all-Black cheer squad wearing the newest collection in a photoshoot for their cheerleading calendar.

“These are it!!! We have collaborated with the cheer squad at the University of Charlotte NC @uncccheernation for their first ever cheerleading calendar and this is how it went. Black History in the making.”

Without a doubt Black women deserve brands that prioritize them, not only in marketing, but also in the design of the swimwear itself. iNFINITY Swimm does to Black women what the sun does to the mood: offers that unmatched boost in confidence, inward and outward.

