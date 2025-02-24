For families that revel in outdoor extravaganza, Sedona, Arizona, is suited for many outdoor (sometimes indoor) activities. This makes it great for families visiting with kids needing to blow off steam. There are great family-friendly activities to consider, such as the red rock landscapes, pink jeep tours, and stargazing. Affordable for most budgets.

Sedona is approximately 115 miles (185 kilometers) north of Scottsdale, Arizona. The drive typically takes around 2 to 2.5 hours, depending on traffic and road conditions. Being so far north, there isn’t too much development in this place. Sometimes the best thing to do is to look up at a sky unblemished by the lights of the world. But this trip depends on your family’s propensities. We’ve gathered a list of kid-friendly attractions to explore and consider. Here are 7 fun things to do in Sedona with kids.

Red Rocks For a Family-Friendly Hike

The hallmark of Sedona, Arizona is the red sandstone formations of the region’s landscape. Known for their vibrant red and orange hues, they are a result of iron oxide in the sandstone, which gives them their characteristic color. As visually striking as they are culturally and spiritually significant, particularly for Native American tribes, they are a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts and families, offering opportunities for hiking, biking, rock climbing, and photography. The trails here are in plenty.

Make sure to bring plenty of water and sunscreen, especially in warmer months. If you’re hiking with toddlers, consider a child carrier for longer trails.

Bell Rock Pathway – A short and easy trail with stunning red rock views.

West Fork Trail – A shaded hike along Oak Creek with plenty of places to splash and play.

Fay Canyon Trail – A relatively flat and scenic trail great for little legs.

Take a Pink Jeep Tour

Looking to explore Sedona’s rugged landscapes? Consider a pink jeep tour. This popular guided off-road adventure takes visitors through the red rock landscapes of the area in a specially designed pink jeep. These trips sometimes make it seem like you’re teetering on an edge (literally), while exploring parts of Sedona that are less accessible by standard vehicles. Various tours include scenic tours, adventure tours, and even tours focused on specific themes like the area’s geology or history. Make sure to book in advance, especially during peak seasons (mid-September through October), as these tours fill up fast.

Some of the most family-friendly Jeep tours include:

Pink Jeep Tours – A classic Sedona experience with several routes to choose from.

A Day in the West Jeep Tours – Offers milder, kid-friendly rides.

Visit Slide Rock State Park for a Natural Waterpark Experience

Slide Rock is the place to cool off in summer. Once an apple orchard and situated in Oak Creek Canyon, there are red rocks to jump off of, water to float in, and, of course, the park’s main attraction—a natural water slide formed by smooth, sloping rocks for kids to slide down. Other features include picnic areas with tables and grills, excellent for families coveting a meal amidst nature. Arrive early to grab a good spot, as this is one of Sedona’s most popular kid-friendly attractions. Parents, please supervise younger children closely near the water and be mindful of safety precautions when using the natural slide.

What to bring:

Water shoes (the rocks can be slippery!)

Towels and a change of clothes

Sunscreen and snacks

Discover Sedona’s Night Sky with Stargazing

Due to Sedona’s high elevation and low light pollution, Stargazing here is akin to peering into a vast ocean of glittering jewels. Having your kids stare into the grandeur of the universe, sometimes, makes a trip and causes everyone to pause for a moment. Sedona has been recognized as an International Dark Sky Community, which means efforts are made to reduce light pollution, ensuring the visibility of stars and celestial objects. Like Pink Jeep tours, there are stargazing tours available. These are also great for meteor showers. Bring blankets and a flashlight with a red filter to preserve night vision.

You can:

Join a guided stargazing tour with telescopes and expert astronomers.

Visit Jordan Road Trailhead or Crescent Moon Picnic Site for self-guided stargazing.

Plan your visit around a meteor shower for an extra special night.

Interactive Learning at Sedona Heritage Museum

The Sedona Heritage Museum encourages hands-on interaction where kids can learn about the region’s history, Native American culture, and early pioneer life. Family-friendly activities include scavenger hunts, storytelling sessions, and craft workshops. Educational programs focus on local history, arts, and crafts, making a great opportunity for kids to learn while being creative. Make sure to check Sedona Heritage Museum’s schedule for upcoming kid-friendly events and special programs during your visit.

Highlights for families:

Hands-on pioneer activities

Old-timey tools and artifacts

Seasonal events and storytelling

Have a Picnic and Play at Sunset Park

If you’re looking to eat and play at a slower pace, Sunset Park is a marvelous playground for little ones. This quiet park features a shaded playground, picnic tables, and a splash pad (seasonal). Walking and biking trails allow families the choice to explore in their own way. Ample open green spaces are here for kids to run around, play games, or enjoy activities like Frisbee or soccer—there is a sports facility here. Sunset park is great for unwinding after sightseeing all day. Pick up some takeout from a local family-friendly restaurant in Sedona, like Wildflower, Hideaway House, or Tortas de Fuego in Oak Creek, and enjoy a scenic meal outdoors!

Why families love it:

Safe and clean play area

Beautiful red rock views

Great spot for a picnic lunch

Walk the Sedona Airport Mesa for a Scenic Sunset

For those panoramic sunset views of Sedona, the airport is the place to be. Seriously. It’s a popular spot for both locals and visitors to take in the red rock beauty, especially during sunrise and sunset. While it might seem like an odd place to find things to do in Sedona with kids, it’s actually a fairly entertaining place as far as airports go. There are several trails around the airport mesa, including the Airport Loop Trail, at about 1.5 miles long. Features include stunning vistas with minimal elevation gain. Views change dramatically with the light throughout the day. Parking here is limited, so arrive early or use the shuttle when available.



Best time to go:

About 30–45 minutes before sunset to watch the colors change.

Early morning if you prefer fewer crowds.

So, What Is There to Do in Sedona for Kids?

There is a lot to do for outdoor enthusiasts here. Keep that in mind in case your kids are more suited for indoor things. Now if they like the outdoors, adventure, education, and relaxation comes in many flavors. Whether hiking scenic trails, taking a pink Jeep tour, sliding down a natural water slide, or exploring Sedona’s cultural side wets their whistle, the activities are in plenty.

Please note there are more things to consider than what we’ve listed. If you like golfing, go to a driving range. Sedona has a great fudge shop in their quaint town. No matter what type of travel you or your family are on, Sedona likes to blend nature with adventure. Take your time, do your homework, and have fun.