The top things to do in Nashville with kids present a variety of fun, family-friendly activities and attractions. The city has a perfect place for every type of outing that children and their adult loved ones may want to experience, whether that be something outdoorsy, active, artsy, musical, or revolving around a love of animals.

Moreover, Tennessee’s capital also presents opportunities for families to learn about the state’s rich history, as well as so much more. While Nashville is a year-round destination, spring and fall are the best times to visit.

Nashville Zoo At Grassmere

There are many family-friendly things to do at this Nashville hotspot attraction, perfect for all ages who love animal life. Visitors might enjoy the zip line, animal shows, keeper talks, and, of course, all the wildlife on display. If your little ones want up-close and personal time with animals, purchase Backstage Passes to interact with rhinos, red pandas, giraffes, or cassowaries.

Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images for AGM

Location & Hours: 3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 / October 7, 2024 – March 6, 2025, open hours are 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., March 7, 2025 – October 13, 2025, open hours are 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Prices depend on the day but are generally under $25. Children’s tickets for those 2 to 12 are $4 less than the adult price, and kids under 2 are free. Before You Go: You can rent single strollers, double strollers, manual wheelchairs, and electric wheelchairs while there. The animals will likely be more active in the morning, but the zoo will be least crowded in the afternoons.

Centennial Park

Nashville’s Centennial Park is a treasure trove when it comes to things to do with the little ones. This gift that keeps on giving is a 132-acre hub of history, arts, and culture that provides education, entertainment, and enrichment to all ages. Children and their adult loved ones may enjoy seeing a Centennial Youth Ballet show. There’s also visiting the Parthenon or running around outside at the onsite playground. Frequent events include live music, sporting matches, art exhibits, festivals, fairs, and children’s programming. The Kidsville program offers “free access to arts and educational programming for everyone.”

John Cardasis / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 2500 West End Ave, Nashville, TN 37203 / Dawn to 11 p.m. daily

General entrance and events are free. Before You Go: Check out the park’s event calendar to see what’s upcoming on the schedule.

Frist Art Museum

This is one of the more affordable options, as kids and teens under 18 are granted free entry. Visit the Martin ArtQuest Gallery, a space for all ages to enjoy creative exploration. Adults and their little ones can view art, create art, and develop their artistic talents. Visitors of any age who need support regulating themselves may benefit from a free “Take A Break” sensory kit, which can help make experiencing the museum even more accessible and enjoyable.

CRobertson / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 919 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 / Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Thursdays 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sundays 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Guests ages 18 and younger are free. Non-member adults pay $20. Seniors (65 and older) and college students pay $16, but the discount is only available when tickets are purchased in person. Programming is generally free, and ticketholders can go on tours or experience gallery activities without paying extra. Before You Go: Children under 13 must have an adult with them. No food or drinks are allowed in the galleries.

Adventure Science Center

The Adventure Science Center has over 175 exhibits, activities, and interactive experiences revolving around branches of science and technology. Open to all ages, this is an ideal and accessible family-friendly outing for a fun time that skews on the more educational side. One of the most exciting things to check out is the planetarium, where you can stargaze, visit other planets, and enjoy laser light shows.

MTStock Studio / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 800 Fort Negley Blvd, Nashville, TN 37203 / Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Those 13 and older pay $22, youths 2 through 12 pay $18, and toddlers under 2 have free entry. Before You Go: “Early Explorers,” for children 5 and younger, is weekly themed story time every Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the Eureka Theatre.

National Museum Of African American Music (NMAAM)

This unmissable Nashville gem will educate anyone of any age about the history and impacts of Black music in America. As you celebrate “One Nation Under Groove,” you and your little ones will be enveloped in the worlds of blues, jazz, gospel, spirituals, R&B, and hip-hop across the museum’s six galleries. While there, be sure you and the young minds in your group learn from the artifacts, memorabilia, and state-of-the-art technology displayed.

Klaus Vedfelt / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 510 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 / Sundays and Mondays 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Adults 18 – 64 are charged $26.95. Tiny tots under 5 are free. Before You Go: Ticket discounts are available for seniors, military personnel, first responders, educators, students, and children between 5 and 17; however, they must be purchased in person.

Wasioto Park (Formerly Cumberland Park)

This riverfront spot is one of the best things to do in Nashville with kids if your group is in need of outdoor fun. There’s a climbable wall, a see-saw for adults and kids, and a trail where you might spot butterflies. Little ones may also enjoy the activity area, sanded play area, the bouncing pad, and the green maze. Everyone can cool off and splash around at the sprayground area, which is a water-based playground, or at the park’s other water attractions. Don’t forget to check out the amphitheater for a free show.

Mike Kline (notkalvin) / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 592 S 1st St, Nashville, TN 37213 / Dawn to 11 p.m. daily

General entrance and events are free. Before You Go: This green space was renamed Wasito Park in December 2024 to highlight “the original Shawnee name of the Cumberland River.” Nashville.gov states that the sprayground is under maintenance and will not be ready for use in the Summer of 2025.

Nashville Children’s Theatre

The Nashville Children’s Theatre is truly a local establishment. As “the country’s oldest youth-centered professional theatre,” this venue provides a place for young people and families to engage with and enjoy the theatrical arts. This city landmark has classes, plays, and programming for toddlers, Pre-K kids, and grade schoolers.

skynesher / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 25 Middleton St, Nashville, TN 37210 / The box office is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Adults 18 and up pay $35 – $37.50. Youth tickets, ages 3-17, are $25 – $27.50. Children under 3 have free entry. Before You Go: Performances on the main stage are “sensory-friendly,” and there’s a sensory room where visitors can regulate. Shows are usually 75 minutes or less.

Lane Motor Museum

This unique museum is perfect for children and adults obsessed with super cool cars. Here, visitors of all ages can geek out over unique and vintage European vehicles they might not see anywhere else. There’s an indoor children’s area, toys, and a chance to color. Additionally, the Lane Motor Museum occasionally hosts kid-friendly programming.

boonchai wedmakawand / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 702 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37210 / Closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every other day.

Seniors 65 and over pay $10. Adults 18 – 64 are charged $15. Tickets for ages 6 – 17 are $3 each. Children under 5 enter for free. Before You Go: The collection includes around 550 vehicles, with around 150 of a rotating selection on display in the museum at a time.

Goo Goo Chocolate Co.

This pioneering candy bar brand proudly has a storefront in Nashville where sweet-toothed visitors of all ages can indulge. Children, teens, and adults will all love designing their own candy bars, which will be handcrafted for them by in-house chocolatiers.

FG Trade Latin / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 116 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201 / Daily 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Designing your own candy bar starts at $16. Before You Go: Find other chocolate-focused events worth attending on the brand’s website.

Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort

There’s so much to do here for little ones and adults who want to have a good time in the great outdoors. The 385-acre property includes camping cabins, a waterpark, an epic ziplining area, rental boats and jet skis, and a BBQ restaurant. During the summer months, there’s also swimming in Percy Priest Lake. The site even has a dog park if the family comes with their furry friend.

martinedoucet / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 4001 Bell Rd, Hermitage, TN 37076 / The waterpark is open from May through September (daily hours vary), and the zipline is open from March through November (daily hours vary)

Prices for the zipline are currently on sale, starting at $24.99. Season passes for the zipline and waterpark are available. Before You Go: The site doesn’t provide refunds due to inclement weather but may provide a rain check for those who want to come on a different day.

Madame Tussauds Nashville

This iconic global attraction also has a location in Nashville filled with realistic celebrity wax figures. Inside, see and snap photos with stars including Beyoncé, Michael Jackson, Diana Ross, and Whitney Houston. Little ones might enjoy learning about the history of wax figures and musical legends from before their time. There’s also posing with pop superstars and dipping their hands in wax for a souvenir they can keep forever.

LordRunar / Getty Images

Location & Hours: Opry Mills, 515 Opry Mills Dr, Nashville, TN 37214. It is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Adults tickets start at $26.99. Prices for children 2 through 12 start at $20.99. Children 1 and under have free entry. Before You Go: Madame Tussauds Nashville is a cashless establishment. Strollers need to be under 36 inches in width. The site is wheelchair accessible.

Tennessee State Museum

A list of the top things to do in Nashville with kids wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the Tennessee State Museum. Whether old or young, a visitor or a local, chances are that you and your little ones will learn something new here about “The Volunteer State.” Wander through the Children’s Gallery or sit through a child-friendly storytime.

Mark Douet / Getty Images

Location & Hours: 1000 Rosa L Parks Blvd, Nashville, TN 37208 / Closed on Mondays. Open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Free entry Before You Go: The Children’s Gallery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Nashville has an excellent variety of unique, family-friendly attractions and sites. A notable perk of many of the best things to do in Nashville with kids is that many locations are accessible, making them enjoyable for visitors regardless of their visual, audible, sensory, or movement abilities. Another commonality is that many are places where people of all ages can learn something new or find entertainment, making them ideal for multigenerational groups or parents and their kids.