Munich, Bavaria’s hearty handshake, is a city that seamlessly blends old churches and beer halls with rich history and modern charm. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a seasoned traveler, the German city offers an array of experiences that cater to every interest. If you are looking for something interesting to do, consider the historic landmarks, lush gardens, and iconic beer halls in this guide, the top 5 things to do in Munich.

Explore Marienplatz and the Old Town

At the center of Munich’s vibrant Old Town, Marienplatz is a big square with a fancy clock. Admire the Glockenspiel performance at the New Town Hall (Neues Rathaus), a spectacle that draws crowds daily with little mechanical people that twirl around, chiming out a story you’ll (probably) forget the moment it ends. Stroll through the surrounding cobblestone streets to discover historic landmarks like St. Peter’s Church, the city’s oldest parish church, and the Frauenkirche with its iconic twin domes. For shoppers, the nearby pedestrian zones are filled with boutiques and local shops offering traditional Bavarian goods.

Pro Tip: Visit during the holiday season to experience the famous Munich Christmas Market at Marienplatz. Smell roasted nuts, drink hot wine, and revel in the festive scene.

Relax in the English Garden (Englischer Garten)

One of the largest urban parks in the world, miles of greenery make the English Garden a tranquil escape from the city’s hustle. Stroll along its scenic paths, watch surfers ride the Eisbach wave in a landlocked city, or relax with a pint of beer at the Chinese Tower beer garden. Wonderful for families, couples, or solo travelers, this green haven provides a diverse pallet.

Don’t Miss: Rent a paddleboat at the park’s lake. If not, just lie on the grass and enjoy the meadow.

Visit Nymphenburg Palace

Bavaria’s royal past is an opulent baroque masterpiece called the Nymphenburg Palace. Once the summer residence of Bavarian monarchs, this sprawling estate, built in 1664, features stunning gardens with symmetrical hedgerows, ornate interiors with such glamorous porcelain, and fascinating museums, including the Museum of Nymphenburg Porcelain. How much time do you need at Nymphenburg Palace? A lot – there’s a lot more to see than you might imagine, so put aside at least half a day of your trip to see the palace and its 490 acres of gardens.

Why Go? The palace grounds make for a leisurely walk, while the grand hall’s frescoed ceiling is a feast for the eyes.

Dive into Bavarian Beer Culture at Munich Beer Halls

No trip to Munich is complete without experiencing its legendary loud, crowded, and unapologetic beer culture. Visit iconic beer halls like the Hofbräuhaus, where centuries of tradition bring strangers together at communal tables. Part of what makes the Hofbräuhaus famous is the way it grew to attract customers of all kinds, from Mozart to Lenin. There are no reservations necessary – you can just grab the spot you want to spend the next few hours drinking and getting to know your fellow travelers.

For a more modern vibe, head to one of the city’s beer gardens, like Augustiner-Keller or Viktualienmarkt. Pair your drink with Bavarian specialties such as pretzels, bratwurst, and Obatzda (a savory cheese spread).

Local Highlight: Time your visit to coincide with Oktoberfest for an authentic Bavarian celebration.

Take a Day Trip to the Bavarian Alps or Dachau

If you have extra time, consider a day trip from Munich. The Bavarian Alps, referred to as Bayerische Alpen in German, are big, dramatic, and offer opportunities for hiking, skiing, or simply soaking in the views. It’s home to grey wolves, lynx, otters, and a bird called a capercaillie,

Alternatively, visit the Dachau Concentration Camp Memorial, a solemn yet essential historical site that tempts a deep understanding of the past, if you’re feeling introspective and willing to learn about a dark part of humanity’s past.

Bonus Idea: Neuschwanstein Castle, a fairy-tale destination just a short drive from Munich.

Plan Your Munich Adventure

From the lively streets of Marienplatz to the serene paths of the English Garden, Munich is a city that doesn’t need you, but welcomes you anyway. Whether you’re marveling at royal palaces, savoring Bavarian cuisine, or embarking on day trips to nearby attractions, the city has something for everyone.