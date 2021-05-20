These Are The 10 Best Cities For Artists In America

By now you’ve probably heard the well-worn trope of the starving artist who lives frugally and eschews material things for the sake of their artwork. It’s an image that even the Renaissance’s most famous artist Michaelangelo embraced. But this doesn’t need to be the status quo. Artists should be able to hone their craft while enjoying a thriving cultural scene and living comfortably. But, what are the best cities for artists?

Apartment search engine and online marketplace Rent.com released a new report highlighting the best cities for artists in America. Among the factors considered was the existence of a vibrant art community including access to museums, theaters, artistic collectives, and performing arts centers. The report also identified cities with the most affordable housing, good quality of living, and high walkability scores.

If you’re an emerging artist or one looking for a new source of inspiration, check out this list of the 10 best cities to live and work in.