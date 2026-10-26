The Plaza Hotel in New York City, arguably the city’s most iconic accommodation, has announced that it will close its doors for “at least four years” starting in 2027.

On October 14, the hotel shared that it will undergo a detailed repair and restoration period beginning this upcoming January. According to a press release, the hotel building’s façade will be updated. The Plaza Hotel didn’t share additional details on what the renovation will entail. However, the property did say that it’s choosing to close itself off from visitors during the refurbishment because of the job’s complexity and “significant intrusions to operations.” The Plaza Hotel – a U.S. National Historic Landmark and an official New York City Landmark – emphasized that a major priority will be adhering to “applicable historic preservation requirements” and maintaining the property’s integrity.

The Midtown staple at Central Park South has stood at the corner of 5th Avenue and 59th Street for 119 years. The property has 282 guest rooms and is widely regarded as a longstanding testament to opulence and old-school Manhattan. The hotel is known for its French Renaissance grandeur and elegant hospitality. When guests aren’t admiring the 24-karat gold-plated fixtures in their bathrooms or Central Park views from select rooms, they might enjoy afternoon tea served onsite at The Palm Court, or clink glasses at The Champagne Bar.

What Else Should Travelers Know? Where Else Can They Stay?

The Plaza Hotel’s prime location and Central Park views are among its strongest draws. Adding to its spotlight are its many features in films, including Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, The Great Gatsby, Bride Wars, and The Way We Were.

Though The Plaza is unmatched, several other luxury hotels in Manhattan offer Central Park views. They include: