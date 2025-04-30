“The Narrow Road to the Deep North” is a somber drama series that explores the complex emotions a soldier goes through despite his changing environment. It is based on the acclaimed novel of the same name by Richard Flanagan, who is known for bleak yet transformative narratives that translate beautifully on-screen. Jacob Elordi plays Dorrigo Evans, an Australia army surgeon who is haunted by the memory of a lost love. He becomes a prisoner of war around the Thai-Burma railway, which derails his life and brings him to a place of reflection. The protagonist endures intense physical and emotional pain but his affair with his uncle’s wife is something that never leaves him.

Despite the epic plotline, the emotional turmoil that Dorrigo navigates is contrasted by the stunning backdrop. “The Narrow Road to the Deep North” takes place during World War II but uses modern filming locations to create a realistic war time (and postwar) narrative. Here’s how fans of the Prime Video project can make the most of their trip to New South Wales.

Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

Key Scenes: The entire series was filmed throughout Sydney, although one of the most dramatic scenes included a scene at a Thai war camp. This was filmed at a popular nature area in Australia.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Sydney, New South Wales is during the Southern Hemisphere’s fall or spring. Between September and November and March and May, visitors can enjoy more pleasant weather. There may also be less crowds and lower prices.

Transportation Options: There are many ways to get around Sydney, including the bus, ferry, train or light rail. Additionally, travelers can take taxis, rent a car or use ride share platforms.

The Australian miniseries’ landscape draws viewers into the fleeting memories of Dorrigo. Although the main character travels to war camps in Thailand as a POW, Australia was the main “The Narrow Road To The Deep North” filming location. Award winning director Justin Kurzel shares with ABC that the scenes set in Thailand played a significant role in production’s considerations. When speaking of a particularly tense moment when prison guards inflict violence, he told the outlet, “It really is the cornerstone in how the older Dorrigo reflects [on] and also lives his life in the present.”

In addition to the forested areas of Sydney, some of Sydney’s more rural areas were used for filming. Overall, abandoned buildings, forests and breathtaking coastlines all are featured in the series. So travelers who want to plan a tourism visit based on the show can realistically explore. They may even spot familiar backdrops themselves. The natural beauty was basically a character all on its own.

Callan Park is a specific location that proved to be a crucial filming location for the war time narrative. There are 19th century buildings and an overall serene ambiance at this popular green space site. The spacious land and the older buildings in Callan Park stood in for both camp and hospital scenes. Fans of the show that want to revel in the historic grandeur of the park are in luck. It is only around 12 minutes away from central Sydney by car. It is located in an inner-west suburb of Sydney named Lilyfield and it is an easily reached public space.

Things to Do: Around Lilyfield, visitors can check out the eccentric art gallery Artsite Contemporary or the historic landmark Finger Wharf (also known as the Woolloomooloo Wharf).

Where to Eat: Within close proximity of Callan Park there are many highly rated eateries like Totti’s Rozelle and Corner Bar Rozelle.

Where to Stay: The Cat & Fiddle Hotel and Metro Apartments on Darling Harbour are around ten minutes away from the park.