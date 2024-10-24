Set against the rugged and majestic landscape of Australia’s Northern Territory, Netflix’s new Territory series brings a powerful neo-western drama to the country’s famous outback. Directed by Timothy Lee and Ben Davies, this show is centered on a family battling over a vast cattle station, Marianne Station, and their billion-dollar empire. With no clear heir apparent, their infighting draws the attention of external players, including rival cattle barons, Indigenous elders and mining magnates, all seeking to gain a foothold in their land. Territory is filmed across must-see locations like Kakadu National Park, South Australia and Tipperary Station.

Australia’s Northern Territory

Key Scenes: The cattle ranch that Daniel Lawson inherits, Mallala, rugged desert landscapes, Indigenous sacred sites.

Best Time to Visit: The ideal time to visit the Northern Territory is from May to September when the weather is cooler and the region experiences dry conditions. These months are perfect for exploring outback stations, scenic drives, and connecting with Indigenous communities through cultural tours. While the summer months bring higher temperatures and humidity, they also offer fewer tourists.

Transportation Options: Visitors can fly into Darwin, the capital of the Northern Territory, and from there, embark on road trips or guided tours to explore the outback. Vehicles with 4×4 capabilities are recommended for traveling through rough terrains. Alternatively, there are opportunities for scenic flights over the desert and cattle stations. Travel packages are available from numerous companies.

Territory uses real cattle stations and the diverse terrains of Australia’s Northern Territory to immerse viewers in the harsh realities of ranch life. According to Tudum, Anna Creek Station (the largest cattle station in the world) was used as inspiration for the show. The expansive Northern Territory plays a key role here, providing a vast expanse of land that is most easily traversed by helicopter. Netflix also stated that many of the locations in the film were “barely inhabited,” and made their first ever screen debut in Territory.

Things to Do: Go fishing for barramundi, head out on a dawn cruise down Nitmiluk Gorge, meet Aboriginal artists, or catch a beautiful Uluru sunset.



Where to Eat: Head to Pee Wee’s at the Point in East Point, enjoy craft beer at the Red Centre Devil, or grab barbecue at Earth Sanctuary.



Where to Stay: Discovery Resorts, Bremer Island Banubanu Beach or one of many backpacker hostels for a more outdoorsy experience.

Beyond the Series: Why Visit the Northern Territory?

Australia’s Northern Territory is a place where vast cattle stations, desert plains and sacred Indigenous sites are most common. Such landscapes include Kakadu National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site celebrated for its biodiversity and ancient rock art, and Tipperary Station, one of the largest cattle stations in the Northern Territory. Executive producer Rob Gibson said that it was difficult to get Tipperary Station’s permission to film, and they needed to leverage showrunner Ben Davies’ working relationship with the station to get the clearance they needed.

Territory premieres today, Oct. 24, 2024. Be sure to watch the Netflix Original to experience this gripping story and consider adding Australia’s Northern Territory to your travel list to witness the breathtaking landscapes that inspired the show’s backdrop.