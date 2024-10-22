On October 16, the United States government published its updated travel advisory for The Gambia. The State Department reissued the advisory citing crime and “inadequate” health infrastructure. The source notes that travelers should particularly avoid the country’s southern border with Senegal.

The U.S. classifies the small West African nation as a “Level 2” travel risk. The status means Americans should “exercise increased caution” if visiting The Gambia. The State Department highlighted The Gambia’s southern border with Senegal because of the alleged remaining landmines in the area “from the Casamance conflict.”

“There have been occasional border skirmishes in this region. If traveling near or across the border stay on main roads and do not travel at night,” notes the source.

Regarding health concerns, the American authority asserts that The Gambia’s “health services, hygiene, and quality control do not meet U.S. standards of care.” The State Department claims pharmacies and locally distributed medications in the West African country may be unsafe and unregulated.

What Else Is There To Know About The Travel Advisory For The Gambia?

The State Department noted at the beginning of the travel advisory that it was “reissued after periodic review, with minor edits.”

The American authority warns travelers to be particularly alert in The Gambia’s Banjul area, citing frequent burglaries. Amid quick facts for visitors to the West African country, the U.S. government alleged “petty crime is common” in The Gambia.

The American source advises against walking alone or displaying their valuable goods and money while in the African nation.

“Beware of ‘bumsters’ – local men who approach tourists, particularly on beaches and tourist zones, offering help, to act as local guides or to enter into a relationship,” details the State Department. “They will often demand payment for their services, even if no agreement has been made. Be polite but firm in turning down unwanted help or attempts at conversation.”