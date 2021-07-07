The Breakfast Boys: Atlanta’s Newest Elevated Black Brunch Experience

Three Black men, aka the breakfast boys, have come together to create what they call an “elevated Black dining experience” in Atlanta.

Gee and Juan Smalls of Virgil’s Gullah Kitchen along with restauranteur Lorenzo Wyche of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar, Rock Steady, and Breakfast at Barney’s have created The Breakfast Boys: an all-day Brunch experience where they have remixed some of the Brunch classics.

You can find pineapple upside-down French toast, jerk chicken and waffles, peach cobbler lattes, and passion fruit mimosas on the menu.

Wyche has been on the forefront of Atlanta’s brunch scene for more than a decade with the Social House before closing it in 2013. He then opened up a few more restaurants, including Arize Breakfast Café in Camp Creek, Nouveau Bar and Grill in College Park, Gocha’s on Cascade Road, and Breakfast at Barney’s on Decatur Street in Sweet Auburn.

According to the three men, the restaurant will act as a social club where there’s not only food but day parties as well.

“Our fans in Atlanta are always looking for a place to gather during the day for great food and a great vibe,” Wyche said. “When you walk through the door, you will be greeted by an open kitchen, a homemade stuffed beignets counter, and a selection of brunch cocktails and specialty mimosas.”

He adds, “Most people look at restaurants as traditional businesses. In the restaurant business, when you open up a similar concept, you create a marketplace. If you go down (to Main Street) on a Saturday, the whole strip is busy. It’s probably the biggest brunch row in the greater metro Atlanta area.”

The Breakfast Boys is part of a growing community of all-day brunch restaurants opening around metro Atlanta, including neighboring Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles and the Real Milk and Honey in College Park and late-night spot Good Morning Breakfast Bar in the Old Fourth Ward, according to Atlanta Eater.

The Breakfast Boys is located at 3387 Main Street in College Park. The restaurant is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.