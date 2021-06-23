TeeJay's SweetTooth: Indiana's Black-Owned Instagrammable Ice Cream Shop

The founders of TeeJay’s SweetTooth, Taylor and Jerome, wanted to create something that was both tasty and photographed well. The two, who are both licensed dental hygienists, created an ice cream spot that offers 16 rotating flavors in 2018 that’s growing in popularity on the gram.

“We both like to travel, and we’re on Instagram a lot, and we noticed that New York, California, those places had these kinds of things, but we didn’t have anything like that here in Indy,” co-owner of TeeJay’s SweetTooth, Taylor told WTHR. “We figured, ‘How hard could it be?’ This is something that could be fun. It’s ice cream, people love it.”

It’s the only place in Indiana where you’ll find colorful treats that are as photogenic as they are delicious. TeeJay’s SweetTooth is known as the only dessert shop selling donut ice cream sandwiches.

“It’s a glazed donut. It comes with two scoops of ice cream,” Taylor adds. “You can top it with Oreos, Fruity Pebbles, Cookie Crisp, Lucky Charms, any of your favorite cereals. Then we warm it in a special press and so you get the warm/cold à la mode feeling going on all in a sandwich.”

But the goodness doesn’t stop there as guests can also enjoy a milkshake with an edible rim.

“We put your topping of choice around the edge with icing,” said Taylor. “Then you can kind of use it as a margarita. You can lick it and you can take your milkshake.”

Taylor says the ice cream shop has been around for several years now, but took off in popularity in 2020 during the middle of the pandemic.

“Ice cream is comfort food, and all the other things that were going on, you know, people really started to support Black businesses more, so that’s kind of how we got our name out there, and it’s been crazy ever since.”