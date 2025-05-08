On Wednesday, the Walt Disney Company announced groundbreaking plans to build its first-ever Middle East theme park in Abu Dhabi. The park marks the entertainment giant’s first new resort destination since Shanghai Disneyland opened in 2016. The ambitious waterfront project, officially named Disneyland Abu Dhabi, will be developed on Yas Island. This location is a premier entertainment hub. It already attracts millions of visitors annually from across the Middle East, Africa, India, and Europe.

According to People, Disney CEO Bob Iger described the upcoming destination as “authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati.” It promises a mix of Disney’s iconic storytelling with local architectural styles and cultural elements. The strategic location puts the park within a four-hour flight for approximately one-third of the world’s population. This positions it to become a major attraction in the region.

The project represents Disney’s seventh global theme park resort and will join other major attractions on Yas Island, including Warner Bros. World, SeaWorld, and Ferrari World.

A Unique Waterfront Disney Experience

Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, highlighted the resort’s distinctive waterfront setting as a key design element. “The location of our park is incredibly unique, anchored by a beautiful waterfront, which will allow us to tell our stories in completely new ways,” D’Amaro explained. He elaborated that water will play a special role in the park, “almost playing a character in a way,” and offering creative opportunities not available at other Disney destinations.

“This is going to be one of the most advanced theme parks that we’ve ever built,” D’Amaro told USA TODAY. “We’ve got an opportunity here to build from the ground up and really put on display all of this ambition, all this innovation, all this new technology that we have at hand to create something incredibly special for our fans.”

The park aims to leverage cutting-edge technology while honoring both Disney traditions and Emirati culture. It will create what Iger described as “an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment” at a global crossroads. Furthermore, this project represents a collaboration between Disney and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences. While Miral will fully fund, build, develop, and operate the resort, Disney’s renowned Imagineers will lead the creative design, with Disney providing operational oversight.

What Visitors Can Expect At Disneyland Abu Dhabi

The Disneyland Abu Dhabi resort will feature Disney-themed attractions, accommodations, dining experiences, and retail outlets. While specific themed lands and opening dates haven’t been announced, Iger indicated that designing a Disney park typically takes 18-24 months. Construction will require approximately five years.