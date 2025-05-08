Naturist experiences make for a stripped-down time of grounding and connection between you and the nature around you.

Naturism is often practiced at designated beaches, campgrounds, or resorts. Though nudism and naturism are frequently used interchangeably, the latter more so pertains to one’s connectedness to nature while naked — not just being naked itself.

In late December 2024, the campsite booking platform Pitchup.com found that interest in naturism has been on the rise. In its 2025 Outdoor Travel Trend Report, Pitchup.com reportedly noted a 742% “increase in searches for naturist campgrounds so far this year compared to 2023.” The source described naturism as an approach “centered around practicing social nudity in a non-sexualized way, often in outdoor settings.” It added that naturist campsites can “offer the opportunity to embrace this new sense of freedom, body positivity and community, while enjoying the beauty of nature.”

Pitchup.com’s Chief Executive, Dan Yates addressed the naturism trend according to The New Zealand Herald.

According to the source, Yates said, “In today’s world, where people are seeking more authentic, mindful experiences, naturism fits the bill by promoting a break from societal norms and the pressures of social media.”

What Else Should I Know About Naturist Experiences?

Despite what some may think or assume, naturism does not revolve around anything sexual. Those looking into purely naturist experiences should research the beaches, campsites, and resorts they’re considering before visiting. Doing so will help manage expectations and maintain safety.

United States-based travelers may find the American Association for Nude Recreation (AANR) a helpful resource for locating naturist experiences. The Magic Circle in Quartzsite, Arizona, is a 450-acre public nudist camp and RV site where visitors can do various outdoor activities. You could also have a naturist experience at Haulover Beach in Miami, Florida; Cypress Cove Nudist Resort in Kissimmee, Florida; and Dyer Woods Nudist Campgrounds in Foster, Rhode Island, to name a few.

There are naturist and nudist resorts, beaches, and campsites throughout North America, Europe, and Africa. Shedding insight on the experience, a source told the Daily Mail that he and other residents at the naturist resort Spielplatz want new guests to have prior naturist experience.

“We do ask that if any visitors come, they give evidence of having had naturist experiences before,” said Tom Dryer-Beers about the U.K.-based resort. “Because we are looking for people who know what it is like to respect the movement and the residents. It’s for everybody’s safety and security. There are people who don’t understand naturism and don’t respect those who just enjoy being socially naked with friends, and we don’t want them visiting.”