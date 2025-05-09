Rust is a 1880s western film set in Kansas (then eventually Wyoming) that was spearheaded by Alec Baldwin. The famous actor stars in the movie, but is also credited as a producer and co-writer. This 2024 film follows an aging outlaw named Harland Rust (Baldwin) as he comes out of hiding when a family member gets in trouble with the law. His estranged grandson, Lucas Hollister (Patrick Scott McDermott), accidentally kills a rancher and is sentenced to hang. In response to the verdict, Harland comes to his rescue, and the two become fugitives of the law. A ruthless bounty hunter tails them as they traverse the great western landscape.

Of course, many movie lovers know that the setting of a story is not always indicative of the filming location. And in the case of “Rust,” the filming location became the least of the production team’s concerns. After an eerily similar (to the movie’s plotline) accidental death occurred on set, production stopped. Then a lot unfolded for this major motion picture. So here’s what we know about the “Rust” filming location, what went into the selection process and the accident that has overshadowed its release.

Did They Ever Finish Filming ‘Rust’?

A big tragedy occurred on the set of “Rust” which impacted everyone involved with the production. In an unfortunate turn of events, Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer during a practice. The victim, Halyna Hutchins, was 42 at the time of her death and was extremely talented in her field. Due to this fatal accident, the production for the movie was justifiably halted. At a certain point, it seemed as though “Rust” would never be completed. Legal proceedings and criminal investigations were extensive. The incident happened on Oct. 21, 2021, but filming did not resume until about 18 months later in 2023.

While filming was ultimately completed, the fatal situation on set encouraged the production team to move to a new filming location. As MovieDelic cites, “production shifted to Montana, where it resumed in the second half of April 2023 and continued for a few weeks before wrapping up in May of the same year.” So filming began in New Mexico but concluded in a completely different location. This move was presumably due to the complications that followed the on-set death.

Closing the case was a lengthy process due to the unique circumstances. As Los Angeles Times confirms, “Santa Fe County sheriff’s deputies and New Mexico’s occupational safety agents took charge of Bonanza Creek Ranch, the film’s original location, to investigate the shooting. The sheriff’s investigation spanned more than a year, and three people ultimately were charged criminally.” The tragic situation proved to be difficult both professionally and emotionally, since it occurred so suddenly and surprisingly.

Beyond the tragedy surrounding “Rust,” here’s what to know about the movie’s filming locations in New Mexico and Montana.

Santa Fe, New Mexico

(Zack Smith/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: According to MovieDelic, the Bonanza Creek Ranch was intended to be the base for the entire shoot in New Mexico. However, after the on-set death, production changed locations, so this ranch was used for many rustic landscape and town scenes.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Santa Fe is spring or fall; this is when visitors can enjoy mild weather and less crowds.

Transportation Options: In Santa Fe, travelers have a few different transportation options. The Santa Fe Trails bus system is a popular choice, but some people rent a car to get around. Other than that, there are also ride-sharing platforms, or travelers can opt to book private car services.

Santa Fe was initially the primary filming location for the movie “Rust.” The western filming set, Bonanza Creek Ranch, served as a perfect backdrop for the authentic ambiance the production team was going for. As MovieDelic describes, “The crew also used the ranch’s surrounding area for scenes requiring rustic terrains and landscapes. The ranch’s gorgeous 360-degree vista incorporates rolling hills, plains and mountains on three sides.” On top of the striking views, the ranch has buildings that are straight from the Old West. It also has intersecting streets, which create a more dynamic environment, helping to make the western movie more realistic.

The historic ranch is a spacious film location that spans thousands of acres. It has even been the filming location for over 150 movies, as the ranch’s website reveals. Unfortunately for tourists, this ranch is primarily used for filming. This means that the general public cannot tour it. So, the on-screen depictions of the location is all fans will get. But the general western ambiance does not exclusively apply to the ranch – travelers can explore greater Santa Fe instead.

Things to Do: Near Bonanza Creek Ranch, travelers can check out a local historic museum called El Rancho de las Golondrinas. This museum is popular for its dedication to local history and heritage. Another option that will help visitors connect with the land is the Leonora Curtin Wetland Preserve, a rare and diverse nature attraction.

Where to Eat: The Ranch House is a popular eatery about a 15-minute drive from the Bonanza Creek Ranch. Another option for more upscale dining is the Blue Heron Restaurant, which offers Mexican and American cuisine.

Where to Stay: The Ojo Santa Fe Spa Resort is a pricier, four-star accommodation that offers a cozy yet upscale ambiance. For a more affordable stay option, the Inn at Santa Fe, SureStay Collection by Best Western, is popular.

Paradise Valley, Montana

(Matthew Lancaster/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: Once production started back up, this major valley became the new base for the “Rust” filming location. As MovieDelic reports, the popular Yellowstone Ranch was selected as the replacement for Bonanza Creek Ranch, so the majority of filming was done there.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Paradise Valley truly depends on a traveler’s preferences. If experiencing warm weather and getting out into the great outdoors is a priority, summer (between June and August) is ideal. Otherwise, spring or fall, which would be between April and May or September and October, is the best time to visit.

Transportation Options: Local shuttles and private car services are available to and from the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport. Private transport, shuttle services and rental cars are the most popular ways to get around Paradise Valley.

The Yellowstone Ranch (which is also known as the Yellowstone Film Ranch) is where filming for the western movie continued. It was chosen specifically because it resembles the previous site in New Mexico. This location was technically an upgrade from the initial “Rust” filming location. As MovieDelic reflects, “Moreover, it is larger, with over 30 fully-functioning structures, intersecting streets, and numerous stores. It also has additional filming locations nearby, including a mine, a cabin by a creek, a church and a saloon.” So, the Yellowstone Ranch’s similarity contributed to its selection. But other benefits were a part of the decision to set up there. The area was utilized for more than the town and building scenes, too.

Per 4Filming, “Some outdoor and scenic shots were filmed in Paradise Valley, which offers rolling plains, mountains and open landscapes perfect for capturing the look and feel of the Old West.” The overall landscape of Paradise Valley greatly contributed to the final product. For curious travelers, unfortunately, the ranch is not available to the general public. So unless you rent the space for filming, the likelihood of seeing this ranch off-screen is slim. On the bright side, beyond this filming location, there is plenty to see and do while in Paradise Valley.

Things to Do: The majority of tourists explore the great outdoors when they visit Paradise Valley since there is such stunning scenery surrounding them. Some of the most popular things to do are to go fishing, hiking or even river rafting. One of the best places to take in nature is the iconic Yellowstone National Park but it is important to factor in the nearly hour-long drive from Paradise Valley.

Where to Eat: For an upscale dining experience that is about 10 minutes away from Paradise Valley, the Yellowstone Valley Grill is a great option. If more casual dining is ideal, Rosa’s Pizza is a great eatery for quick bites.

Where to Stay: The town of Livingston, which is located at the northern end of Paradise Valley, is where tourists can find some good accommodation options. The Yellowstone River Inn & Suites is an affordable option, while the Copper Rose Ranch offers travelers a chance to splurge on the rustic western experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Alec Baldwin accused of?

After the accident, in January 2023, Alec Baldwin was accused of involuntary manslaughter for his part in the death of Hutchins, reports the Los Angeles Times. Three months later, the charges were dismissed. The judge discovered misconduct surrounding potential evidence hidden from Baldwin’s defense team.

Why was there a bullet in Alec Baldwin’s gun?

According to the BBC, professional armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed made a mistake that had fatal repercussions. She mixed up live ammunition and dummy bullets. Baldwin was informed that his gun contained dummy bullets, but due to the armourer’s mistake, he fired off real bullets on set.