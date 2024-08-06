Hip-hop icon and ever-evolving entrepreneur Snoop Dogg has chosen Amsterdam for his latest cannabis-related business venture.

A July 30 press release publicized the opening of the 52-year-old West Coast repping musician’s S.W.E.D. (Smoke Weed Every Day) coffeeshop. The source noted that the Amsterdam location will bring “Snoop’s signature style and passion for cannabis culture” to a city known for its weed cafes as much as its canals.

Visitors — whether locals or tourists — can expect a “premium” cannabis experience. The two-floor shop will offer Snoop’s picks of exclusive strains, artisanal edibles, and cannabis accessories. The retail area, the ground floor, is decked out with graffiti art and all things Snoop. The lower level is a lounge ideal for smoke sessions and vibing out. The latter reportedly includes “a special section dedicated to hosting exclusive product launches.”

Footage of the space shows it as a true tribute to the Long Beach native. S.W.E.D. Amsterdam is drenched in a particular shade of blue, has Snoop’s lyrics in neon signs, and dog decor aplenty.

“What it do Amsterdam family?! If you’re in the area, make sure to stop by my new spizzot — S.W.E.D.! @swedstore.ams It’s not just another coffeeshop, it’s the official Snoop Dogg store!” noted the caption of an Instagram post showing off the new coffeeshop. “Come kicc it with us, light up, and chill out in style. C you there!”

“Amsterdam has always embraced cannabis, and so have I,” Snoop added in the press release. “It’s only right that I bring S.W.E.D. global to this iconic city that understands the joy of great cannabis and a good time.”

Where Is S.W.E.D. Located?

Snoop’s coffeeshop is at Marnixstraat 333, 1016 TC Amsterdam. It opened on August 1.

The new location comes weeks after Snoop opened S.W.E.D. Los Angeles, near L.A.X. airport, to serve the Playa del Rey, Playa Vista, El Segundo, Culver City, Inglewood, and Hawthorne areas.

S.W.E.D. cannabis dispensaries are a product of Death Row Cannabis. Snoop took over Death Row Records, which the cannabis company is named after, in 2022.