Often referred to as “One Happy Island,” there’s a reason why Aruba is a popular Caribbean destination. The island country’s overwhelming natural beauty includes sunshine, crystal-blue waters, white sand beaches, and delightful flora and fauna. Moreover, the hospitality industry’s friendly reputation and the blend of cultural influences make the island a unique draw for those seeking a Caribbean getaway.

For romance, there are many things to do in Aruba for couples. Although lots of tourists like to snorkel the island’s clear waters, more romance-infused activities include sunset adventures, private dining experiences, and opportunities exclusive to Aruba.

Visit Arikok National Park

This is one of the best things couples can do in Aruba to soak up the sun and experience the island’s beloved natural beauty. Covering around 20% of Aruba, this national park has unmissable scenic landscapes and flora and fauna—a quintessential part of the Aruba experience. Visitors can go on hikes (guided or solo) and view rock art made thousands of years ago by Arawak Indians. You and your lover can also embark on explorations of caves, natural pools, and gold ruins.

Cost Range: Day passes are $22 per adult. Children 17 and under are granted free entry.

Day passes are $22 per adult. Children 17 and under are granted free entry. Pro Tip: Visitors should know that the park bans the usage of UTVs (Utility Task Vehicles) and ATVs (All-Terrain Vehicles).

Get A Couple’s Massage

Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa is one of the most highly recommended places on the island to get a couple’s massage. At the onsite Spa Del Sol, get a 50 or 80-minute couple’s massage on the beach, using Swedish techniques or aromatherapy. You’ll have a scenic view of the water so perfect that it’ll appear taken out of a photo book.

Cost Range: Up to $275 as the base price

Up to $275 as the base price Pro Tip: If you want more than massages, consider one of Spa Del Sol’s packages for the ultimate couple’s spa day.

Visit Eagle Beach

Eagle Beach is a must-visit in Aruba. The white sand and turquoise blue water oasis was crowned the No. 1 best beach in the Caribbean on Tripadvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Beaches list. In addition to enjoying the sun and sand, lovers may choose to swim, jet ski, or snorkel at this stunning location.

Cost Range: Free

Free Pro Tip: Other beaches in Aruba you might want to visit are Baby Beach, Palm Beach, and Arashi Beach.

Have A Tasting At The Wine Room

This is hands down one of the best things to do in Aruba for couples who love to clink their glasses. Whether celebrating something special or just being in each other’s company, a tasting at The Wine Room will live up to the occasion. There’s live lounge music and wines from all over the world, ready to be sipped. The “Wine Flight Experience,” perfect for lovebirds, includes four wines paired with tapas. For more in-depth dining, visitors may choose a “Private Wine Dinner,” which consists of “a six-course Carte Blanche wine pairing experience,” a four-course dinner, and “after-dinner cigars and drinks.”

Cost Range: The "Wine Flight Experience" is $85 per person. The "Private Wine Dinner" is $300 per person.

The “Wine Flight Experience” is $85 per person. The “Private Wine Dinner” is $300 per person. Pro Tip: Note that the “Private Wine Dinner” experience is held “in the Aruban countryside” and is only available on Sundays and Mondays.

Enjoy A Sunset Dinner

Couples have numerous choices regarding Aruba’s best options for a romantic sunset dinner. Elements Restaurant is an adults-only spot that offers a show-stopping 6-course “Private Romantic Dining” experience including chilled champagne served under a beach palapa for two. The Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort provides a similar “Romantic Dining” sunset experience, including candlelight, a three-course dinner, and complimentary wine or champagne enjoyed in a private beach cabana.

Screaming Eagle is a classy establishment serving modern and mouthwatering plates in sizable portions. There’s also cigars, a wine list, and a selection of whiskies and bourbon.

Flying Fishbone is an Aruba must-visit, particularly for a sunset dinner. To ensure the romance factor, couples can add welcome cocktails, a flower arrangement, champagne, wines, and a dessert platter to their reservation.

Cost Range: Depends on the restaurant.

The location and hours depend on your chosen establishment. Cost Range: Depends on the restaurant.

Depends on the restaurant. Pro Tip: Some establishments will have tables more tightly packed together than others, so research if you want something more intimate for you and your lover.

Dip In At Natural Pool (Conchi)

This is one of the most beautiful things to do in Aruba for couples. Though remote, Natural Pool is popular due to its crystal teal waters surrounded by rock formations. Visitors journey throughout Arikok National Park by foot (it’s a thorough hike), horseback, or Jeep just so they can descend on the beloved basin for a tranquil dip. The beauty and atmosphere of Natural Pool will make you and your partner feel magical and restored.

Cost Range: Day passes into Arikok National Park are $22 per adult. Children 17 and under are granted free entry.

Day passes into Arikok National Park are $22 per adult. Children 17 and under are granted free entry. Pro Tip: Swimming is ill-advised when there are high waves. Heed the warnings of park rangers.

Go On A Sunset Cruise

Relaxation will come with ease as you and your partner enjoy a sunset cruise of Aruba’s waters. Monforte III Luxury Cruise is a local tour operator providing luxury and fine dining cruises for an exceptional experience. The “Exclusive Dinner Cruise” starts with welcoming glasses of Prosecco for you and your partner. Then, you two will enjoy a four-course dinner, an open bar, and live music.

Cost Range: Monforte III Luxury Cruise's "Exclusive Dinner Cruise" is $155 per person.

Monforte III Luxury Cruise’s “Exclusive Dinner Cruise” is $155 per person. Pro Tip: When you get off the cruise, be sure to enjoy a starlit moment with the one you love for some added romance.

Take A Romantic Stroll Of The Art Murals In San Nicolas

Hold hands with your lover as the two of you experience San Nicolas‘ many street art murals created by local and international artists. Be sure to bring a camera so the two of you can snap pictures of the most Instagram-worthy spots. If you want to view the artworks to be inspirational and educational, consider going on a guided walk via Aruba Mural Tours.

Cost Range: See the murals for free. Tour prices start at just $15 per person.

See the murals for free. Tour prices start at just $15 per person. Pro Tip: While in San Nicolas, check out the ArtisA Gallery for more artwork.

Have A Sunset Viewing At The California Lighthouse

Don’t underestimate a viewing at this landmark as one of the most romantic things to do in Aruba for couples. For only $5 per person, you and your partner can experience golden hour and even have dinner from stunning heights at the island’s northwestern tip. From the top of the lighthouse, you and your lover will be romanced by the sunset, the ocean breeze, the 360-degree views, and each other.

Cost Range: $5 per person

$5 per person Pro Tip: Check Tripadvisor if you’re interested in a three-course dining experience atop the lighthouse.

Explore Aruba’s Hidden Caves

As one of the more unique things to do in Aruba for couples, this activity will create lifelong memories with your partner. The two of you will spend quality time together as you see ancient cave art, stalactites, stalagmites, and wondrous rock formations. While in a cave’s depths, you two may also love seeing how sunlight breathtakingly illuminates some of the spaces below ground.

Location and Hours: Depends on the cave(s) you visit.

Depends on the cave(s) you visit. Cost Range: Depends on the cave(s) you visit.

Depends on the cave(s) you visit. Pro Tip: If you’re at Arikok National Park, check out the Quadirikiri and the Fontein caves.

Visitors will find various romantic things to do in Aruba for couples. Whether romantic partners love culture, fine dining, unique experiences, or sunsets, the island presents something special for quality time and closeness.