These Unique Aruba Dining Experiences Are Sure To Give Your Friends FOMO

Celebrating something special? Want to treat yourself or your significant other? This Aruba dining experience will definitely get the job done.

A new offering at the Hilton Aruba Caribbean Resort & Casino, the sunset concierge dinner, allows travelers to curate their own sunset 5-course meal across the property.

You can choose from a table set up on the beach, poolside, as well as a cute bridge over the pools— as the place for dinner.

There are two main menus to choose from, with each menu bringing multiple options for your courses. You can also select your favorite wine or bubbly to be served during your meal.

Your personal table attendant will surely make you feel like royalty as you indulge in a great meal while watching the Aruba sunset— an experience in itself.