Sneaky Link? Here Are 7 Subterranean Bars In New York Hidden From The Crowds

Subterranean: adjective- meaning secret; or concealed.

New York City is the city that never sleeps and is known for the hustle and bustle. But, what happens if you want something less congested, a chic little hideaway hidden from the prying eyes of the street? Are there bars where you can take a close friend or lover for drinks and food, without having to shout across the table because the music and the patrons are too loud?

When you’re looking to grab some adult beverages, New York has something for every taste and personality. Bars where you can catch your favorite sport, dive bars recalling the grit of the 1980s, karaoke bars, strip bars, Irish pubs, and rooftop bars with stellar views of the skyline. But also subterranean options, too.

Here are seven subterranean bars to check out the next time you’re in The Big Apple.