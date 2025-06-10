The last full moon of spring, known as the Strawberry Moon, will shine its light on June 11. According to USA Today, the color of this year’s annual June strawberry moon is likely to be a golden hue, rather than a pinkish red.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac notes that nicknames such as June’s “strawberry moon” have originated from numerous sources. According to the almanac, several Native American tribes have long referred to June’s lunar display as the “strawberry moon,” as its rise signals the beginning of the strawberry harvest. The source also notes that in Europe, the June full moon is sometimes referred to as a “honey moon” or “mead moon.”

Regarding the best time to view the stunning nighttime occurrence, the Old Farmer’s Almanac recommends looking up at the sky on June 11 at 3:44 a.m. ET. Naturally, those in other time zones should determine their local time accordingly.

This year will be particularly special because it’s a “micro moon.” Keep in mind that it may be a bit harder to see, as it will be at its farthest point from Earth, making it 14% smaller and 30% dimmer, according to USA Today.

Where Can I See The Strawberry Moon?

Travelers and nighttime sky enthusiasts should consider visiting a designated dark sky area to view this month’s strawberry moon. There are over 230 sites worldwide, and Dark Sky International, an organization dedicated to advocating against light pollution, recognizes them. The sites include parks, reserves, sanctuaries, and other zones. According to the organization’s website, American nighttime sky viewers have 159 dark sky places across the country to enjoy.

Sedona, Arizona, and Joshua Tree, California, are two excellent places on the West Coast for stargazing. The latter even hosts its own annual stargazing festival. The East Coast also has beautiful stargazing parks where viewing may be feasible, such as Cherry Springs State Park in Pennsylvania.