Photo Credit: Andrea Piacquadio
Heading To St. Lucia? Here Are The Best Villas To Rent
There’s so much to love about St. Lucia: the tranquil atmosphere, gorgeous scenery, unique attractions, and the warm and welcoming people. You may never want to leave. But before you book a hotel stay, consider one of the multiple villas on the island. Don’t get me wrong — the hotels are incredible. But there are some advantages to booking a villa or private home for vacation. For one, the typically residential set-up makes it a home away from home. It’s also perfect for travelers who crave some privacy and seclusion or want a space to share with a small group of family or friends. Service is also more personalized. And a big factor is cost. One private villa might be more economical than renting a block of rooms at a hotel.
If this is an option you might be down for, check out some of the best villas to rent in St. Lucia.
1. Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel
Caille Blanc Villa & Hotel is a cross between a family residence and a boutique hotel. There are six luxury suites with hand-carved four-poster beds, en-suite bathrooms, several modern amenities, and most importantly complete privacy. Beneath the villa is a snorkel cove to go along with the 65-foot infinity pool and waterfall facing the iconic Pitons and the Caribbean Sea. Meals are prepared by St. Lucian cook Marilyn.
2. Tamarind House
The pod-like fruit known as tamarind can be a bit tangy, but everything is sweet about this villa. It’s just under two miles away from the town of Soufrière and a very short distance from the beach. If you prefer to stay on the property, there is a large private pool at your disposal, perfect for moonlight swims. A professional size tennis court is available for the more active guest. The large, airy construction of Tamarind House will keep you cool throughout the day.
3. Villa Susanna
Tucked away in the lush vegetation of Marigot Bay is Villa Susanna. The property is sprawled across a three-acre garden that ends at the seashore. This is truly a luxury experience. The villa has seven bedrooms which can fit up to 14 guests. It is also equipped with every comfort available to ensure an epic vacation: 10 bathrooms, A/C, cable TVs, a fridge in all cottages, wet bars, Jacuzzi, Wi-Fi, Bose Sound System, infinity pool, professional BBQ, private walkway to the beach and more. A host of watersports are also available free of charge.
4. Sugarmon Villas
Soufrière is a popular town thanks to must-see attractions like The Pitons, Botanical Gardens, Volcano, and Sulphur Springs. Sugarmon Villas sits just above the town, putting it in the prime position of being close enough to the action while offering seclusion. They offer premium amenities at an affordable price, which leaves more room in your budget for island exploration.
5. Villa Pomme d’Amour
Hidden away in the Marigot Bay hills is Villa Pomme d’Amour. It’s a stone’s throw away from a secluded cove named Trou Volant. Adding to the intrigue is a 20-foot-high tree deck for watching the purple and orange streaks across the sky as the sun sets over the Caribbean Sea. Outdoor dining and lazing poolside are some other perks of this intimate villa.
6. Serrana Villa
Panoramic views and a romantic plunge pool are among the highlights of this West Coast retreat. Serrana Villa is modern enough to be fully equipped with every convenience imaginable, while retaining some of the rustic charm of the town.
7. Villa Albatross Nest
Cap Estate is considered one of the more upscale residential areas on the island. And yet, Villa Albatross Nest manages to stand out from the rest of the homes in the area. Its elevated perch allows for breathtaking 180-degree views of neighboring island Martinique and one of the Caribbean’s most historic landmarks, Pigeon Island. Closer to the property are beaches, a golf course, spas, and restaurants. Housekeeping and gardening also come as part of the package.
8. Akasha
At the northern edge of the island, you will find Akasha Villa overlooking the Cariblue Beach. This property is billed as Miami meets the Caribbean. The six suites can host 12 and are fitted with porcelain tiling and granite countertops. Not only does each suite have its own private terrace, but they all boast spectacular views of the ocean.