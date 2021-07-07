Heading To St. Lucia? Here Are The Best Villas To Rent

There’s so much to love about St. Lucia: the tranquil atmosphere, gorgeous scenery, unique attractions, and the warm and welcoming people. You may never want to leave. But before you book a hotel stay, consider one of the multiple villas on the island. Don’t get me wrong — the hotels are incredible. But there are some advantages to booking a villa or private home for vacation. For one, the typically residential set-up makes it a home away from home. It’s also perfect for travelers who crave some privacy and seclusion or want a space to share with a small group of family or friends. Service is also more personalized. And a big factor is cost. One private villa might be more economical than renting a block of rooms at a hotel.

If this is an option you might be down for, check out some of the best villas to rent in St. Lucia.