On January 14, Málaga, Spain, implemented a ban on new vacation rentals being registered in 43 of its neighborhoods, where they make up over 8% of the residences.

While not exactly a tourist ban, the move aims to crack down on overtourism in Málaga, which sees millions of tourists each year. Andalucía, the region Málaga is in, welcomed more than 12 million international arrivals in 2023.

According to The Mirror, the 43 areas Málaga targeted with its rental property ban were targeted because of the percentage of vacation spots in those areas, in addition to those neighborhoods already being crowded. The source claims that the ban will likely continue beyond its “initial three-year term.”

Can I Still Travel To Spain?

Spain doesn’t have a national tourism ban in place, so travelers can still visit the European country.

Visitors still have the freedom to book hotels, Airbnbs, and other vacation accommodations already established in Spain and Málaga in particular. The city, which is on Spain’s southern Costa del Sol along the Mediterranean Sea, reportedly has 13,000 officially registered vacation rentals.

What Else Should I Know About Tourism In Spain?

Overtourism has been an ongoing point of contention, with citizens protesting against visitors and digital nomads throughout the previous year.

In April 2024, Barcelona raised its tourist tax to $3.52 (€3.25) per night. In May, Ibiza and Mallorca enforced stricter alcohol bans in popular neighborhoods to curb rowdy vacationers. Then, in July, anti-tourism sentiment reportedly led someone to smear excrement on several lockboxes in Seville containing entry keys to local vacation rentals.

The escalations of anti-tourism in Spain have also included a vote to implement visiting hours for tourists in Binibeca. There’s also been a hunger strike protesting overtourism in the Canary Islands.

“We have nothing against individual tourists, but the industry is growing and growing and using up so many resources, and the island cannot cope,” protest organizer Ivan Cerdena Molina told Spanish publication The Olive Press last April.”Airbnb and Booking.com are like a cancer that is consuming the island bit by bit.”