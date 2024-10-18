After Soulja Boy claimed he was the first rapper to fly an airplane, fellow rapper Ludacris chimed in with a correction that signaled himself as the true pioneering rapper pilot.

It’s no secret that Soulja Boy is infamous for saying he’s the first rapper to do many things – so much so that he released a track in 2021 called “First Rapper.” That said, the 34-year-old musician took to Instagram on October 13 with his latest claim. Sitting on a plane’s flight deck with a uniformed pilot, the musician said, “I was the first rapper to fly an airplane.”

Notably, the video was captured while the plane was grounded, not in the air. In the clip’s many comments, Ludacris left a skeptical “thinking” emoji that questioned Soulja’s latest brag. The latter rapper ultimately conceded that, in this case, he wasn’t the first rapper. He responded to Luda and wrote, “I just saw your video, you did it first,” adding a gold medal emoji.

Elsewhere in the comments, fans also jokingly highlighted Snoop Dogg’s acting gig as Captain Mack in 2004’s Soul Plane.

Does Ludacris Have His Pilot License?

Rich von Biberstein / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ludacris, born Christopher Brian Bridges, explained in 2021 that he has a plane and was working toward acquiring his pilot license. While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he candidly shared what’s slowed his desire to pilot his private jet.

“I actually own a plane, but for all of these years, I’ve never wanted to become a pilot, because you can’t drink alcohol within eight hours of flying,” Luda said. “Who would want to go on a vacation and not drink before they leave?”

“Long story short, that’s the first of many,” he said while discussing viral footage of himself piloting in the skies. “But I do plan to get my pilot’s license soon. It’s a work in progress, it takes some time.”