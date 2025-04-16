Soul Beach Music Festival is a multi-day celebration that takes place annually on Memorial Day Weekend. It features music concerts, comedy shows, day beach parties, and other festivities.

The festival was the idea of award-winning comedian and actor Sinbad, who wanted to organize a festival based on music and vibes from the ’70s. Soul Music Festival first aired on HBO in 1995. It featured an incredible lineup that included Earth, Wind, and Fire, The O’Jays, Teena Marie, and Frankie Beverly and Maze, among others.

“We were only supposed to do it for one year, but HBO got such big ratings that we ended up doing it for the next five years,” Mark Adkins, Sinbad’s brother and former manager, tells Travel Noire. “We moved to other islands, including the Virgin Islands, Jamaica, and Aruba.”

Sinbad started to focus on his television and film career, but Adkins didn’t want to end what had become a celebration of good music, culture, and entertainment on the beach. He officially created the Soul Beach Music Festival in 2001. After hosting it in Miami for two years, organizers decided to return to the Caribbean because they missed the energy from the islands. 2025 is a big year for organizers as it marks the first time the festival is returning to its home after three decades.

Key Details

This year, the Soul Beach Music Festival will be held from May 21 to May 26. Each event has a separate venue, so it’s best to stay up-to-date on the event website or download the Soul Beach app.

Uber is unavailable on the island, so the best way to get around St. Maarten is to rent a car or take a taxi through the SXM Taxi App. Day parties typically begin at 11 a.m. local time, and after parties can run until 3 a.m. The main stage music concert will take place at the Soul Beach Amphitheater at the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Purchasing a package combo is the best way to maximize your money and experience. While a single ticket per event starts at $95, a three-night package ticket is $275 and includes general admission for most events. Gold and Platinum packages are also available for an elevated experience. These packages include VIP entry, separate lounges, and better seating options.

Essential Tips

Best Times to Visit: Events for Soul Beach Music Festival begin on Wednesday, May 21, but it is always better to get your bearings, scope out venue locations, and avoid rental car hiccups at the airport before then.

Dress Code and Packing Tips: Most events happen around the beach or hotel poolside. Pack a swimsuit, stylish coverups, and most importantly, sun protection. Organizers confirm with Travel Noire that an all-white party is happening ahead of the main music event, so pack a few items to choose from.

Cash/Credit Considerations: Both cash and credit are accepted on the island.

Pro Tips for a Smooth Visit: Download the Soul Music app for an updated list of venue locations and events.

What To Expect At The Soul Beach Music Festival 2025

This year’s festival will be hosted by Doug E. Fresh, Chris Spencer, and Special Guest DJ Envy for an electrifying weekend of music, comedy, and a nonstop celebration of Caribbean culture. The festival lineup includes global superstars Charlie Wilson, the iconic chart-topping musical powerhouse and GAP Band founding member; GRAMMY-award-winning singer Muni Long; and American actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer.

According to Adkins, Soul Beach Festival takes a unique approach to marketing the destination, not just the festival, to support the local economy. Fest-goers should plan to hop around the island. Organizers curated an experience that allows travelers to enjoy the island on both the Dutch and French sides.

“People will get to see the whole island because they have to travel across to enjoy it,” he says. “We want people to really engage on the island and see it as a place they can return year-round.”

St. Maarten Tourism



While Soul Beach Festival is nostalgic and meaningful, its return is significant for local businesses. Island officials say it will offer a much-needed boost to the island’s tourism economy.

“The return of the Soul Beach Music Festival is a significant milestone for St. Maarten, reinforcing our island’s status as a premier destination,” said Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication Grisha Heyliger-Marten. “This festival not only boosts economic growth and supports local businesses but also brings together visitors and residents for a safe, vibrant celebration of culture and entertainment, especially at a time when hotel occupancy hovers around 50-60%.”