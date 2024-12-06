Sint Maarten is known as the gateway to the Caribbean because its prime location makes it a convenient hub for traveling to nearby islands. It’s not uncommon for people to treat it as a “layover” for nearby islands, Anguilla, Dominica, Saba, St. Barths, and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

But Sint Maarten deserves more than an honorable mention as a layover because it’s more than what meets the eye as you descend into Princess Juliana International Airport, where you’ll notice an enthusiastic crowd jumping for that iconic photo of a plane landing on the beach.

The island’s melting pot of cultures plays a significant role in its reputation as the “Culinary Capital of the Caribbean,” where you can taste the flavors of the Caribbean beyond Sint Maarten.

Get your appetites ready because Sint Maarten is a foodie’s dream. Here are the best Black and local-owned restaurants and food trucks to visit on the Dutch side of Sint Maarten.

The Captain’s Rib Shack

The Captain’s Rib Shack consistently ranks as one of the best local restaurants in Sint Maarten. Named after Pilot Dino Arrundell, he and his wife, Brenda, run the delicious restaurant.

Located in Simpson Bay, within walking distance of many hotels, you will find marinated ribs in its special dry rub. While the ribs steal the show, other tasty items include stuffed crab back, grilled lobster and mahi mahi, stew oxtail, grilled pigtails, and more.

Be sure to check the menu for the day’s specials.

Location : Simpson Bay

Dino and Brenda Arrundell

Caribbean BBQ

Stuffed Crab Back, Grilled Lobster, Grilled Mahi Mahi, Stew Oxtail, Grilled Pigtails

Stuffed Crab Back, Grilled Lobster, Grilled Mahi Mahi, Stew Oxtail, Grilled Pigtails Before you go: Check with the website and social media for opening hours, as Dino is a pilot.

The Original Fat Boy BBQ

What started as a food truck serving the community as a kitchen on wheels, Fat Boy Local BBQ has successfully grown into a St. Maarten staple. Locals on the island call it “The BBQ Kings.”

The Original Fatboy BBQ, which opened in 1984, has been described as a “cathedral of smoke” for its reputation of producing the finest BBQ in Sint Maarten.

Founder Jimmy Graham handed over the reins to his daughter Alicia in 2018, who runs the smoker. Fat Boy Local BBQ has received awards and recognition for bringing the best BBQ in Sint Maarten, so don’t leave without stopping by.

kilo / Unsplash

Location : Philipsburg

Jimmy Graham and his daughter, Alicia

Caribbean BBQ

Jimmy Cake Burger, Stew Chicken, Stew Salt Fish, BBQ Chicken

Jimmy Cake Burger, Stew Chicken, Stew Salt Fish, BBQ Chicken Before you go: The restaurant does not accept reservations and is closed on Sundays.

Cindy’s Roti And Local Food Hut

In a bright yellow and small building in Phillipsburg, the best destination for Trinidadian street food is outside of Trinidad, which is just 2.5 hours away. Owner Cindy serves her famous doubles and roti as early as 7 a.m. at Cindy’s Roti and Local Food.

Doubles are a popular street food in Trinidad. They consist of two flatbreads (bara) filled with curried chickpeas known as channa and other toppings. Brace yourself for the explosive flavors. In addition to doubles, goat roti, and chicken roti are also available for purchase.

Location : Philipsburg (148 Back St, Philipsburg, Sint Maarten)

Cindy

Trinidadian

Doubles, Roti

Doubles, Roti Before you go: The restaurant is open every day from 7 a.m. and does not accept reservations.

Sexy Beef

Don’t let its name fool you. The cuisine here actually lives up to its name. According to locals, the owner named the restaurant after her boyfriend’s nickname and turned it into one that everyone can enjoy.

The restaurant is best known for its addicting satay. You typically see satays or “grilled meat served with a sauce” in Asia. However, Sexy Beef adds the spicy and savory flavors of the Caribbean to its version. On a hot day, try the beef, chicken, or shrimp satay. Ask for a side of peanut sauce, and don’t forget a frozen margarita.

Fitria Yusrifa / Unsplash

Location : Philipsburg

Caribbean, Fusion

Satay

Satay Before you go: The restaurant does not accept reservations.

Jamtilleans Food Truck

Situated in the heart of Cole Bay is Jamtillean food truck. Chef and owner Alvin serves dishes from his home country of Jamaica with a side of stunning views.

Everything is made to order on his open-fire grill. The menu features stewed oxtails, jerk chicken and pork, curried goat, Johnny cakes, and more.

Location : Cole Bay

Chef and owner Alvin

Jamaican

Stewed Oxtails, Jerk Chicken, Jerk Pork, Curried Goat

Stewed Oxtails, Jerk Chicken, Jerk Pork, Curried Goat Before you go: The restaurant is open from 6p.m. to 2a.m., Tuesday through Sunday.

Sint Maarten is a jewel of the Caribbean with exceptionally unique influences from around the world. It’s a destination where you can experience the best of the Caribbean by savoring the hundreds of cultures representing it, which has easily catapulted it as a diverse cosmopolitan you won’t find anywhere else in the region.