Via its new digital nomad visa, Slovenia is opening itself up to long-term tourists who want to experience its rich natural beauty, culture, and unique, history-filled sites. Slovenia’s digital nomad visa is set to launch in November 2025 for nationals of non-EU/EEA countries. The visa will offer accepted applicants the ability to live and work remotely in the Central European country for 12 months.

Notably, however, those digital nomad visa holders must work as an employee, freelancer, or contractor for an international company based outside Slovenia. Otherwise, they would have to be a self-employed entrepreneur with income coming from outside of Slovenia.

The country’s forthcoming digital nomad visa isn’t extendable once it is granted, but travelers can reapply for it after spending six months outside of Slovenia. According to Travel and Tour World, applicants will need a valid passport, proof of health insurance, accommodations in Slovenia, and no criminal record. Reportedly, applicants will also need to provide proof of income that’s twice Slovenia’s average monthly net salary – approximately €2,200 or over $2,579 at the time of this reporting. Evidence of one’s income may be bank statements, employer agreements, or other documents.

According to The Economic Times, individuals interested in applying can do so via a Slovenian embassy or consulate. If they’re already in Slovenia, interested parties can allegedly apply via a local administrative unit. A benefit of the latter option is that Slovenia’s administrative units will reportedly offer temporary residence certificates to applicants while their digital nomad visa applications are being processed.

What Else Should I Know About Slovenia’s Digital Nomad Visa?

In addition to its natural beauty, Slovenia is a safe country with an affordable cost of living in comparison to many other European countries. Another perk is that Slovenia is in the Schengen Zone, meaning its digital nomad visa holders will be able to freely travel to nearly 30 European countries for “up to 90 days within a 180-day period.”

It’s unclear whether interested applicants will have to pay a visa fee or if they need to meet a specific yearly income requirement to be eligible. Another important thing to note is that Slovenia’s digital nomad visa won’t provide a pathway to long-term permanent residency.

Another benefit of Slovenia’s digital nomad visa is that family members can join approved applicants, provided they comply with the guidelines for non-working permits. The application’s processing time reportedly ranges between 30 and 60 days.