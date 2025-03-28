There’s something surreal about falling asleep to the soft rhythm of a train gliding over tracks and waking up to a brand-new landscape just outside your window. Even though we are in a time of red-eye flights and airport chaos, sleeper trains are a different kind of travel.

They invite us to slow down, settle in, and let the journey become part of the destination. As of 2025, the world of sleeper trains is alive and well. Sleeper trains are a practical option for overnight travel, and they’re also a romantic, adventurous, and surprisingly restful way to see some of the most breathtaking corners of the world.

Rocky Mountaineer’s Rockies To The Red Rocks

Expanding its renowned Canadian services into the United States, Rocky Mountaineer introduced the “Rockies to the Red Rocks” route, connecting Denver, Colorado, to Moab, Utah. This two-day journey showcases the stunning vistas of the Rocky Mountains, and the red rock formations of Utah. Unlike traditional sleeper trains, this service includes an overnight hotel stay in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, allowing passengers to rest comfortably before continuing their adventure. The train offers SilverLeaf Service, which features oversized windows, gourmet meals served at your seat, and engaging storytelling about the region’s history and geology.

Amtrak’s California Zephyr

Traversing the heart of America, the California Zephyr is often hailed as one of the most scenic train routes in the United States. Spanning approximately 2,438 miles from Chicago to Emeryville, California, this journey takes passengers through the majestic Rocky Mountains, the expansive plains of Nebraska, and the breathtaking Sierra Nevada range. The train offers various accommodations, including Roomettes and Bedrooms, to suit different comfort levels. Passengers can indulge in freshly prepared meals in the dining car and enjoy panoramic views from the Sightseer Lounge. The entire journey lasts about 51 hours.

Amtrak’s Coast Starlight

Running daily between Seattle and Los Angeles, the Coast Starlight covers 1,377 miles along the Pacific Coast. This route offers passengers unparalleled views of the Pacific Ocean, lush forests, and snow-capped mountains. Accommodations range from coach class seats to private sleeper service rooms, including Roomettes and Bedrooms. The train includes a dining car serving regional cuisine and a Sightseer Lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows, perfect for capturing the scenic beauty of the West Coast.

Venice Simplon-Orient-Express

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express has that sought-after experience steeped in history and luxury. Operating across Europe, with routes connecting cities like London, Paris, Venice, and Istanbul, this train epitomizes the glamour of 1920s travel. Passengers are accommodated in meticulously restored Art Deco carriages featuring private cabins adorned with rich wood paneling and plush furnishings. Skilled chefs prepare gourmet meals, and the bar car provides an elegant setting for evening cocktails accompanied by live piano music. This legendary train offers a bucket-list-worthy experience for those looking to explore Europe in opulent style.

Rovos Rail

Rovos Rail, often dubbed the “Pride of Africa,” continues to set the standard for luxury rail travel on the African continent. Its flagship journey, the 15-night Cape Town to Dar es Salaam route, allows passengers to experience Southern Africa’s diverse landscapes and wildlife. This epic journey takes passengers through five countries, starting in South Africa’s Cape Town and ending in Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam. A highlight of the trip is a stop at the Zambia-Zimbabwe border to witness the majesty of the Victoria Falls. The final leg travels along the famous Tazara line, winding through Tanzania’s Nyerere National Park.

Eastern & Oriental Express

Belmond’s Eastern and Oriental Express runs in Southeast Asia. Passengers can embark on the Wild Malaysia itinerary, a three-night round trip from Singapore that travels north through Malaysia’s jungles. They can disembark in the rainforests of Taman Negara National Park and wander the smoky back streets and old quarters of Penang Island. With three classes of accommodation on board, travelers can sit by the windows of vintage cabins, paneled with polished cherrywood and draped with blush pink silks, as the train rumbles through rubber and palm plantations, giant leaves thwacking the sides.