When summer began, I had many expectations. As a cancer sun who thrives in hot, sticky heat and loves to basque in endless summer evenings, I looked forward to pouring into myself. It was my first “single-girl summer” in five years, and I’d imagined all the fun dates and outfits I would partake in. But as the saying goes, things don’t often go as planned.

Instead of a “hot girl summer,” I spent the season celebrating major milestones with friends and family. I attended weddings, baby showers, graduations, and housewarming parties, splitting my time between the sweltering humidity of New York City and cherished moments back home in Chicago with my favorite people.

Playing a supportive role in these life-changing events was a joy. As summer wound down and I returned to Harlem, I felt a clear need to refill my own energy.

A Reset In Spain

Enter Spain — a perfect opportunity for some much-needed self-care. I’ve visited Europe often, from Paris in every season to running through London’s rainy streets in search of flavorful food. However, amid reported instances of racism and abuse Black travelers had experienced, Spain had been pushed to the bottom of my travel bucket list.

Though Barcelona and Madrid are often popular tourist destinations, this trip offered a different window into the country. I was set to explore properties in Granada and Sevilla during the shoulder season, when the country was no longer buckling under the weight of tourism and in locations more welcoming to people from across the globe. It revealed the southern region’s modern charm and exquisite Islamic-era heritage.

First Stop: Sevilla

My entry into Spain began with Sevilla. After a harried and missed connection, I arrived in Spain’s capital on a Monday afternoon and ventured directly to the classically chic Meliá Sevilla. Centrally located, the hotel offers 300+ rooms and a large convention center for events. After flying for so long, my first stop was nourishment and a plunge into the hotel’s glittering blue pool.

Aramide Tinubu

When I reflect on my travels, landmarks and cultural moments typically come to mind. But when I close my eyes and remember this end-of-summer trip to Spain, I can still taste the food.

My near-week-long affair with Spain’s gastronomy commenced with lunch at Meliá Sevilla’s Quimera Restaurant. From pork loin to steak tartare, every dish was perfectly presented and tasted phenomenal.

After a quick dip in the pool, I changed for dinner at Abades Triana, overlooking the Guadalquivir River. Dressed in all white and pearls, I enjoyed one of the most memorable dishes of the trip. The egg, truffle, and tuna concoction still ranks as one of the best spreads I’ve ever had.

Jet-lagged but satisfied after that lovely meal, I returned to my hotel, knowing a new adventure awaited the next day.

My second and final full day in Sevilla was dedicated to exploring the city’s jaw-dropping neighborhoods and historical landmarks, guided by Lola Cordoncillo with Es.cultura. From the picturesque Plaza de España, built in 1928 on the eve of the Great Depression, to the iconic Tower of Gold and the quaint neighborhood of Triana, there was something to touch or taste at every turn.

After learning about the city’s bullfighting arenas, bustling markets, and rich ceramic culture, I enjoyed lunch inside an old ceramic oven at Montalván Restaurant. I even painted a ceramic coaster at a local ceramics shop, Barro Azul.

Following a brief respite at the hotel, I spent the evening wandering through Sevilla’s Santa Cruz area, which still bears traces of its past as a Jewish quarter. The night ended perfectly with wine and tapas at Bendala and Pasaje Cocina.

Granada Captures The Heart

Sevilla is stunning, but Granada truly captured my heart and spoke to my spirit.

After a breezy two-and-a-half-hour train ride from Sevilla, I arrived at Meliá Granada. While Meliá Sevilla had charming yet traditional finishes, the recently renovated Meliá Granada offers a unique boutique feel. The hotel is a city oasis, with modern rooms featuring balconies and deep soaking tubs.

Aramide Tinubu

Following a lavish lunch at Ola 1971, the hotel’s seafood-focused restaurant, I lounged on the balcony in my room before preparing for the evening. The Flamenco Show at Venta del Gallo — my first ever — was so riveting it brought me to tears. I watched, enraptured, as the dancers moved to the rhythms of the guitarist and vocalist.

Dinner at Carmen Las Tomasas later that evening offered more stunning views. I sipped sangria and indulged in a flavorful meal while gazing out over the Alhambra.

My final full day in Spain was dedicated to exploring the Alhambra. This iconic palace and fortress complex, known as one of the most famous Islamic monuments, was brought to life by our Lolitas Tours, S.C. guide. She led us through the palace’s extensive gardens and rooms, sharing historical insights about the vast grounds.

After hours of walking all morning, I enjoyed a beautiful lunch on the patio at Jardines de Alberto, just across from the Alhambra.

A lush evening was spent at a Hammam spa before my final meal at LaTana, known for its extensive wine collection and authentic Spanish cuisine. From the rich flavors to stunning monuments and perfect weather, Spain was the trip of a lifetime.

In the end, though I stood out as one of the few Black people in Granada and Sevilla, I never felt uncomfortable or unwelcome. In fact, after a hectic summer of pouring my energy into others, the warmth of Spain’s people and culture, with Meliá as my anchor, reinvigorated me. As a single woman, I returned home ready to see the world and embrace new experiences at every turn.