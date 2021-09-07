Singer Shamari DeVoe Shares Her Favorite Spots To Eat, Shop And Hang In Atlanta

Real Housewives Of Atlanta cast mate and BET Presents: The Encore star, Shamari DeVoe is an Atlanta native through and through. The mom of twins, wife, and singer has always repped her hometown whenever she can, and now she is sharing her favorite spots with Travel Noire.

According to DeVoe, Atlanta’s history, diversity, and rich culture are only a few of the things that make her love her city that much more.

“Forever, I’ll love Atlanta! My amazing hometown,” she boasted to Travel Noire.

Deemed the real life ‘Wakanda,’ Atlanta is known to be a mecca for young Black professionals in varying industries, including TV and film. Atlanta sees at least 53 million visitors annually, not to mention the flood that comes in during major events like the One MusicFest this October or the popular Bronner Brothers hair show.

But, of course, we wanted to learn more so that we, too, can one day experience Atlanta like Shamari DeVoe. The ‘Bring It All To Me’ singer shared everything from her favorite restaurants to frequent, to family-friendly spots that adults and children could enjoy just the same.

Where to eat in Atlanta

Plant-based and vegetarians, you’ll definitely love this. High on the list for DeVoe are Cultivate Food and Coffee located at 1952 Howell Mill Rd NW Suite 200, and Café Sunflower at 2140 Peachtree Rd NW.

“I love these 2 places because I eat a mostly vegan diet,” Shamari DeVoe said. “Cultivate has amazing vegan options and Café Sunflower is 100% vegan. The food is healthy, but also super tasty!”

Where to shop

If you’re like Shamari and enjoy having options on top of options, she says the best place for shopping is Atlantic Station.

“Not only do they have numerous clothing stores; but also lots of restaurants, a grocery store, and even educational exhibits.”

Where to hang out

We wanted to know the best places to mix and mingle while in the ‘A’, to which the singer suggested the Georgia Aquarium and Ponce City Market.

“I don’t hang out in the night, since I have kids,” she jokingly said. “However, I love the 2 places mentioned above. My kids love it, but even as an adult it is extremely fascinating.”