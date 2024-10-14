An 11-year-old entrepreneur in Flatbush, Brooklyn, is making culinary headlines with an innovative take on a New York staple. Sebastian Wilson, a sixth-grader with big dreams, recently opened Sebastian’s Spices and Slices, a pizza shop that marries the popular New York slice with rich Caribbean flavors.

Sebastian’s fresh approach to pizza-making is deeply rooted in his family’s heritage. Drawing inspiration from the food traditions of Trinidad and Grenada, where his mother and stepfather were born, Sebastian has created a menu that celebrates Caribbean cuisine while honoring the iconic New York pizza.

Patrons of Sebastian’s Spices and Slices can expect to find pizzas topped with mouth-watering Caribbean delicacies such as oxtail, jerk chicken, and saltfish. These unique toppings offer a flavorful journey through the islands, all atop a perfectly crisp New York-style crust. It’s a tasty fusion that’s capturing the attention of food lovers across the city.

Balancing A Pizza Shop And School

Behind Sebastian’s entrepreneurial spirit stands a supportive family of hard workers. His mother, Natalie Lamming, has been instrumental in teaching Sebastian the traditional Caribbean recipes that now grace his pizzas. “My mom taught me how to do the recipes,” Sebastian shared with News10 ABC, reminiscing about the meals he grew up eating. His parents’ work ethic clearly inspires the young businessman’s drive. “My parents are hard workers, and I just want to be a hard worker like them,” Sebastian explained, showcasing wisdom beyond his years.

At just 11 years old, Sebastian is already learning valuable lessons about time management and responsibility. Due to his age and child labor laws, his direct involvement in the day-to-day operations is limited. However, this hasn’t stopped Sebastian from being an integral part of the business.

He contributes by helping with chores, occasionally making pizzas, and participating in important decisions about the store’s design and brand growth strategies. This hands-on experience provides Sebastian real-world business skills that most people don’t encounter until much later in life.

While Sebastian’s parents currently manage most of the business operations, they’re laying a solid foundation for their son’s future. Lamming expressed her commitment to supporting Sebastian’s growth: “I kind of want to be there with him, and obviously, there’s a time I’ll have to let go, but I’m trying to provide the things that maybe my parents provided for me and more.”