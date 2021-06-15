San Andrés: Colombia's Caribbean Dream Paradise

San Andrés is a dream destination for tourists from all over the world. The island is part of an archipelago that also includes the islands of Providencia and Santa Catalina. This region of the Colombian Caribbean is known as the Sea of Seven Colors, and its fame is somehow approved by tourists visiting San Andres, the Colombian Caribbean dream paradise.

With an environment that balances between a relaxed vibe and a bit of excitement, San Andrés pleases all audiences. It is an ideal destination for any traveler, especially lovers of natural beauty. Those who value exotic cuisine, with lots of seafood, will also love it.

San Andrés is an island in the Caribbean Sea, belonging to Colombia, despite being very close to Nicaragua and Costa Rica. The shore is shaped like a seahorse, and holds an incredible melting-pot of people due to its colonial past.

You can visit San Andrés any time of the year. Its weather is always warm with average temperatures of 86 ⁰F. However, heavy rains are common in Colombia and usually intensify during the months of October and November.

Multiple Airlines can take you there. To enter, you must present a tourist card (tarjeta de turismo) that you can buy in the waiting room, before boarding your flight, for a current value of COP 116,800 (something around US$15). Remember that you must keep the tourist card during your entire trip and for your return flight, otherwise you will have to buy another card.

The Colombian Caribbean dream paradise has wonderful beaches and traveling around the archipelago allows you to enjoy fantastic tours for a relatively low price.

“San Andrés island, Colombia, was phenomenal. We experienced a handful of clear blue beaches including manna rays and small sharks swimming by,” Kirreck Williams from New Jersey told Travel Noire who was there in early June this year with his wife and friends. “I highly recommend San Andrés for a 3-5 day vacation.”