A Ryanair flyer blasted the Irish airline after the expectations for her in-flight vegan meal didn’t match her reality.

Eleonora Juhos, @itsnorelle, took to TikTok to share what her vegan lasagna was supposed to look like versus what it was after peeling back the wrapper. The first image of the 29-year-old’s post was of the meal’s outer casing. It depicted a square piece of vegan lasagna with vegetables visible between its layers. The second photo was of the actual pasta that Juhoa was served. All it showed was the dish’s baked top. From the TikToker’s snapshot, it’s unclear if the meal had any of its promised veggies underneath its top layer.

In her caption, Juhos said, “Tasted even worse than it looked, never ordering this again,” before she tagged Ryanair.

Some commenters criticized Juhos’ qualms with the in-flight meal. They claimed she shouldn’t have expected much from airplane food from Ryanair, a budget airline. That said, the TikToker stood her ground.

“I did not expect a Michelin star meal but this was gross,” she replied to one critic.

What Else Did The Disappointed TikToker Say About Their Ryanair Vegan Meal?

Newsweek reported that Juhos is from Slovakia. She reportedly got her displeasing vegan lasagna while traveling from Vienna to Tenerife. She said she didn’t bother sharing her dissatisfaction with the cabin crew, but she commented on the meal in a post-flight survey.

Juhos said she ate some of the vegan lasagna because she didn’t want to waste it. She explained that her intention in posting Ryanair’s in-flight meal was to warn people about what to expect. She noted that she didn’t anticipate compensation for the meal despite feeling it was unappetizing.

“This was my first time [ordering food], though I’ve flown with them many times,” Juhos said. “Since this flight was over five hours, I decided to try it, and the only veggie option was the lasagna, which unfortunately had a few small pieces of courgette in a watery ketchup-like sauce.

“I knew I wasn’t getting gourmet food for €12.50 on a low-cost flight, but the presentation in Ryanair’s in-flight magazine and on the packaging was quite misleading,” the flyer added.