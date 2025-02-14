Few stays roll out the red carpet quite like Rosewood Baha Mar, with thoughtful infusions of Bahamian culture and Caribbean hospitality. Situated along Nassau’s famous Cable Beach, the multisensory experience often leaves you wanting more. From the bespoke fragrance that arouses your senses to Rosewood-exclusive guest perks, this resort is designed for indulgent luxury-seekers.

Baha Mar is an integrated resort development spanning 1,000 beachfront acres, with 2,300 rooms across three hotels. Rosewood is the ultra-luxe, five-star option alongside Grand Hyatt and SLS—a premium getaway with home comforts and more. The smallest of the trio, Rosewood lets guests enjoy secluded luxury or adventure-filled days on and off the property.

When the Caribbean is calling and enjoyment is a top priority, Rosewood Baha Mar excels as a luxury accommodation.

The Difference In A Rosewood Stay

Rosewood Baha Mar

Tailored services start before you leave home, with the Rosewood team prepared to personalize your stay ahead of arrival. You can pre-book dining, activities, and airport transfers, reducing the time between check-in and your complimentary Switcha. Handling the paperwork in advance also enhances the benefits of pre-check-in, ensuring you rarely face delays.

Upon arriving at the property, a member of your butler team will personally escort you to your room. One of the things that makes the Rosewood experience so special is the butler teams available 24/7. Whether planning a surprise or needing late-night room service, the butler teams aim to exceed your expectations during your stay.

Among Rosewood’s 230 rooms, suites, and villas are nearly 20 distinct categories. The more traditional accommodations range from garden- and ocean-view rooms to studios and one-, two-, and three-bedroom suites. For larger groups or those seeking an even more lavish experience, the three-bedroom villa with a private plunge pool or the six-bedroom villa with a private infinity pool will make you reluctant to leave.

The decor subtly incorporates elements of Bahamian and Caribbean culture through texture and art. Light fixtures reminiscent of chandeliers evoke the region’s strong connection to the sea, while creative works by Bahamian artists adorn the walls, bringing the effortless beauty of the Bahamas indoors. The suites and villas offer condo-style living and dining areas with a smart TV and Harman Kardon Bluetooth speaker to enhance the ambiance. Floor-to-ceiling windows and doors invite natural light and open to scenic balconies ranging from cozy to expansive terraces. Bedrooms and bathrooms feature plush bedding, a soaking tub, a multi-head shower, and marble decor that might make you consider moving in. An added bonus is the full washer and dryer available in select units—a rarity among resort guestroom amenities.

Rosewood Baha Mar’s proximity to a bevy of upscale attractions across the property means unforgettable nights are only a short walk from your home away from home.

Entertainment From Morning To Night

Baha Mar

The Rosewood wing is superb, but the diverse experiences throughout Baha Mar make it a remarkable choice among Nassau hotels. Baha Mar, as a whole, features an impressive array of dining and lounging options (over 45!). There’s ample programming for kids and adults and more than 10 pools — two reserved for Rosewood guests. Baha Bay caters to young adventurers seeking waterpark experiences (included in your stay). And for a bit of self-care, the team at ESPA provides exceptional spa services for those seeking serenity.

The resort has also substantially invested in its sports facilities and outdoor activities, fully leveraging its lush Bahamian environment. The award-winning 18-hole Royal Blue Golf Course is a breathtaking backdrop for perfecting your swing, with rentals and lessons available. For a more casual experience on the green, visit Mini Blue Miniature Golf. Additionally, the newly renamed John McEnroe Tennis Center at Baha Mar features an extensive complex of tennis and pickleball courts, complete with a pro shop. With six professional hard courts, two Har-Tru clay courts, and six pickleball courts, its team of professionals and high-quality equipment will have you mastering the court in no time.

The energy picks up at the resort once guests have enjoyed the daily spectacle of Bahamian sunsets. Manor Bar – a lounge located in Rosewood – is popular for happy hour and classic sing-alongs over rounds of espresso martinis. The casino floor is just around the corner. The largest in the Caribbean, Baha Mar Casino caters to casual players and high-rollers with over 1,000 slot machines and 18 types of table games. On the other side of the resort, Monkey Bar is lively on most nights, featuring a DJ and locals enhancing the fun on the weekend. On SLS’s 20th floor, Skybar has the best views and DJs who know how to cater to the crowd. Plus, the bright lights of 30 high-end retailers, including Cartier and Tory Burch, are an open invitation to splurge.

Recently, the resort announced a partnership with multi-Grammy-winning musician Jon Batiste, marking this exclusive venue as Batiste’s first-ever jazz club. The atmospheric 12,900-square-foot, 278-seat space features live entertainment on the main stage and offers a New Orleans-inspired menu against a backdrop of sophisticated bygone elegance. Batiste’s mission in this partnership is to honor The Bahamas’ musical legacy through a curated lineup of his favorite local and internationally acclaimed artists – making it the perfect way to conclude the evening.

A World Tour Of Dining, From Conch To Wagyu

Baha Mar

The incredible dining experiences at Baha Mar are worth booking a vacation on their own. The ritzy convenience of butler service while staying at Rosewood also means dining plans are at your fingertips. You can order meals or get assistance 24/7 through your private WhatsApp group. So even at 2 a.m., you can order breakfast for the next day while still dancing the night away.

Foodies will find the restaurant selection like a world tour, featuring Mexican, Japanese, Italian, Chinese, and flavorful English pub and American bar classics. The Mexican cuisine at Costa (located at Rosewood) is a must-try, and the wagyu flight at Carna is incredibly succulent. For a quick bite, choose ramen at Stix. When you’re beachside, Streetbird On The Beach offers island favorites just steps away. Among all the dining experiences available on-site, Marcus Fish & Chop House might be the most consistently praised. A prominent figure in the global food scene, Chef Marcus Samuelsson is the culinary genius behind this menu, which honors the Bahamas’ local seafood, farmers, and libations.

Between flamingo encounters and luxurious lounging on Cable Beach, enjoy Afternoon Tea at The Library. This unique experience — available only on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays — features a multi-course, slow-dine menu that includes your choice of bush tea and a selection of light fare. Connect with friends, loved ones, or yourself while noshing on delicious scones with clotted cream and jams, finger sandwiches, pastries, and local specialty desserts.

The exclusivity that Rosewood Baha Mar provides is only surpassed by the property’s overall value, which encourages repeat visits. A short 20-minute drive from Downtown and the renowned Fish Fry, it’s also worth exploring the island’s highlights. The always accommodating front desk staff can assist you in getting around. Many employees, often local Bahamian natives, encourage you to explore their home island beyond the resorts when possible. Immerse yourself in the culture inside and outside Baha Mar during your Nassau vacation, if time allows.