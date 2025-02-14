February 2025 is packed with exclusive hotel deals that bring five-star indulgence within reach. This round-up of the world’s best luxury hotels and their deals – backed by expert rankings and glowing customer reviews – assure world-class service, breathtaking views, and top-tier amenities at a fraction of the usual price. These accommodations provide a luxurious vacation to unwind, explore, or immerse yourself in the local culture.

Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora – French Polynesia

Lenny Peng / Getty Images

This secluded paradise features stunning overwater bungalows with glass floors, a world-class spa, and pristine beaches. The Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora is an idyllic destination suitable for honeymoons, anniversaries, or a well-deserved retreat. The lagoon, filled with marine life, provides the perfect backdrop for snorkeling, paddleboarding, or simply soaking in the breathtaking views. For February, guests can enjoy a complimentary night for three or more nights booked.

Location: Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Bora Bora, French Polynesia Type: Overwater Bungalow Resort

Overwater Bungalow Resort Feature Spotlight: Private plunge pools in select bungalows

Private plunge pools in select bungalows Before You Go: Ask about their exclusive shark and ray snorkeling excursions.

One&Only Reethi Rah – Maldives

Michel RENAUDEAU / Getty Images

This ultra-luxurious private island resort is a haven of serenity and indulgence. Guests can enjoy unparalleled privacy and breathtaking ocean views. With stunning beach and overwater villas, One&Only Reethi Rah is an ideal escape for those seeking the ultimate in relaxation and exclusivity. When you book by February 21, 2025, you will get up to 25% off.

Location: Maldives

Maldives Type: Private Island Resort

Private Island Resort Feature Spotlight: Expansive private villas with infinity pools

Expansive private villas with infinity pools Before You Go: Don’t miss their personalized diving experiences to explore the Maldives’ vibrant marine life.

The Peninsula Paris – France

Olivier DJIANN / Getty Images

Lavish suites, Michelin-starred dining, and a world-class spa make The Peninsula a top-tier choice for those looking to experience Paris in grand style. This February, the hotel offers a fourth night complimentary when booking a minimum stay of four consecutive nights. You will also get access to the fitness center and swimming pool.

Location: Paris, France

Paris, France Type: Luxury City Hotel

Luxury City Hotel Feature Spotlight: Rooftop restaurant with stunning views of the Eiffel Tower

Rooftop restaurant with stunning views of the Eiffel Tower Before You Go: Enjoy their chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce service for exploring the city in style.

Rosewood Hong Kong – Hong Kong

Rosewood Hong Kong

Towering above Victoria Harbour, Rosewood Hong Kong is your key to luxury in the center of Asia’s most electric city. This modern hotel has contemporary elegance with impeccable service, making it a favorite among luxury travelers. Revel in a lovely bouquet of flowers upon arrival to your room this Valentine’s Day. The hotel will also provide a daily breakfast for two, a bottle of champagne, and hotel credit to use toward a meal or treatment at Asaya Spa.

Location: Hong Kong

Hong Kong Type: Luxury City Hotel

Luxury City Hotel Feature Spotlight: Exclusive Manor Club lounge access for suite guests

Exclusive Manor Club lounge access for suite guests Before You Go: Be sure to book a private yacht experience for a breathtaking view of the Hong Kong skyline.

Singita Boulders Lodge – South Africa

Hoberman Collection / Getty Images

Singita Boulders Lodge in the Sabi Sand Game Reserve offers an intimate and luxurious way to witness Africa’s wildlife. Designed to connect with nature, each suite features floor-to-ceiling glass walls for breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape. If you stay at Serengeti Boulders Lodge, you will enjoy twice-daily game drives in open game-viewing vehicles and walking safaris accompanied by experienced guides and trackers.

Location: South Africa

South Africa Type: Luxury Safari Lodge

Luxury Safari Lodge Feature Spotlight: Private plunge pools overlooking the Bushveld

Private plunge pools overlooking the Bushveld Before You Go: Don’t miss their expertly guided walking safaris for a more immersive experience.

Burj Al Arab – Dubai, UAE

GIUSEPPE CACACE / Getty Images

Often hailed as the world’s most luxurious hotel, the Burj Al Arab is an architectural marvel. From its all-suite accommodations to its seven-star service, this hotel is an experience like no other. Enjoy up to 10% savings and additional benefits when you stay three nights or more at Jumeirah Burj Al Arab. Also, expect daily breakfast and a choice of lunch or dinner when booking Jumeirah Escapes Half-board.

Location: Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE Type: Ultra-Luxury Hotel

Ultra-Luxury Hotel Feature Spotlight: Underwater restaurant, Al Mahara with a mesmerizing dining experience

Underwater restaurant, Al Mahara with a mesmerizing dining experience Before You Go: Opt for the VIP helicopter tour to experience Dubai from above.

The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort – Maldives

Located in the heart of the Indian Ocean, this award-winning resort boasts unparalleled luxury with private overwater villas, personal butlers, and a stunning infinity pool. The resort’s culinary experiences, featuring some of the best seafood in the Maldives, will make you want to extend your stay. February’s special deal includes a 30% discount on overwater villas, complimentary spa treatments, and sunset cruises, making it an excellent opportunity to indulge in a premium island escape at a reduced rate.

Location: Maldives

Maldives Type: Overwater Luxury Resort

Overwater Luxury Resort Feature Spotlight: The Iridium Spa’s Blue Hole Pool, the largest hydrotherapy pool in the Maldives

The Iridium Spa’s Blue Hole Pool, the largest hydrotherapy pool in the Maldives Before You Go: Book through the official website to unlock free airport transfers. Many guests recommend booking a sunset yoga session at the Overwater Pavilion for an unforgettable experience.

Aman Tokyo – Japan

A serene sanctuary in the heart of Tokyo, Aman Tokyo is an elegant hotel with a tranquil atmosphere inspired by minimalist aesthetics and Zen principles. From its spacious suites’ soothing ambiance to its spa’s rejuvenating treatments, every element of Aman Tokyo is designed to promote relaxation and well-being. February’s exclusive deal includes 20% off food and drink when staying in a Suite or Signature Suite.

Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Type: Urban Luxury Hotel

Urban Luxury Hotel Feature Spotlight: The panoramic city views from its minimalist suites

The panoramic city views from its minimalist suites Before You Go: Request a tea ceremony experience for an authentic cultural touch. Additionally, consider dining at the hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant.

The Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto – Japan

Nestled along the Kamogawa River, the Ritz-Carlton, Kyoto, is known for its seamless integration of tradition and innovation. It offers guests an immersive cultural experience in one of Japan’s most historic cities. February’s dining promotion allows guests to celebrate love at La Locanda, the hotel’s Italian restaurant, with a refined Valentine’s Day experience.

Location: Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto, Japan Type: Luxury City Retreat

Luxury City Retreat Feature Spotlight: The exquisite La Locanda Italian restaurant

The exquisite La Locanda Italian restaurant Before You Go: Guests highly recommend visiting the hotel’s garden for a peaceful moment of reflection before heading out to explore Kyoto’s famous temples and shrines.

Belmond Hotel Caruso – Italy

Perched on a cliffside in Ravello, this 11th-century palace-turned-hotel offers jaw-dropping views of the Amalfi Coast. Steeped in history and adorned with timeless elegance, the Belmond Hotel Caruso transports guests to a world of sophistication and romance. The infinity pool, suspended over the sea, is one of the most Instagram-worthy spots in Italy. Book one of their suites, and your stay will include daily “anytime breakfast” for two and one bottle of champagne on arrival.