Airports are typically places that people rush through, not giving much thought to their surroundings. Other than the grandest features like efficient architecture, access to convenient ways to commute, and places to pick up food, there are more things to consider. Although art is nice to look at, there are many benefits to art being displayed throughout a sometimes stressful environment. Art in airports can humanize travel spaces, provide comfort, and even entertain travelers. Some of the most beloved airports can be recognized by the art that exists within them. Recently the popular John F. Kennedy Airport, better known as JFK, has invested in several installations for the airport’s new terminal. Ron Bass is one of the artists who have made their mark at the new art installation at JFK airport.

The Permanent Art Installation At JFK Airport

Josh Withers/Unsplash

Ron Bass is a native Brooklyn artist. Bass is popular for his lively and vibrant works of art. He has even worked closely with many stars, creating pieces for celebrities like Tyler Perry, Jay-Z, and Missy Elliott. His art has also allowed him to work with big brands like Spotify and Forever 21. Bass’ passion for art can be observed in his unique displays that are reminiscent of street art and feature pop culture.

The art installations at JFK Airport are part of an effort to revitalize the space. Bass’ contributions are part of a $4.2 billion renovation project. The airport’s Terminal 7 is where passengers will notice a significant transformation and can check out Bass’ pieces.

According to ARTnews, the commissioned art pieces nod to New York’s diversity and rich history. They will also make JFK the airport with the largest permanent art collection out of all the New York airports. Port Authority executive director, Rick Cotton, even says that “public art that is inspiring and evocative of our region is an essential part of the Port Authority’s strategy to create world-class airports that are becoming destinations in their own right.”

Viewing The Installation

Bass’ art pieces are significant contributions to Terminal 7 and visitors can find them scattered throughout the building. He created four murals that showcase and nod to his gratitude for New York. Bass named the murals “Dear NY,” “I really LOVE NY,” “Unified,” and “Destination: New Heights.” These art pieces took him over a year and a half, so much thought went into them. They are large, vibrant displays that visitors to the airport cannot miss. This is especially true if travelers are venturing through Terminal 7 between Arrivals and Gate 9.