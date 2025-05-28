One of the most exciting parts about HGTV’s reality show “Rock the Block” is several new design outcomes each season. The home renovation show has grown in popularity due to its focus on the distinct styles championed by various professionals. Whether viewers love a minimalist, rustic or lived-in aesthetic, the home decor and DIY inspo seen on-screen is iconic. Season six of the series premiered on April 14, 2025, with its last episode airing on May 26, 2025. Judges (for the first time) did not know which team’s home they were touring during their stops. In the end, Alison and Michael came out on top, sparking some controversy among viewers, as TV Insider reports.

Part of what makes “Rock the Block” so entertaining is that each season is set somewhere new and exciting. This poses new environmental challenges and opportunities for designers. Of course, they start on the same level since each house is identical at the beginning of the process. Here’s what we know about the “Rock the Block” filming location for the exciting sixth season.

Where Is ‘Rock The Block’ Filmed?

This wildly popular home renovation project series has set up production in many different locations over the years. As SoapCentral cites, the designers have worked their magic in filming locations like Georgia, Florida, California, Colorado and South Carolina. This season, the show has been filmed in a stunning locale just outside of Salt Lake City, Utah. The mountain-filled backdrop is more than enough to make viewers want to relocate. Still, it gets even better when each “Rock the Block” team puts their twist on a western neighborhood.

Grantsville, Utah

(Kat Nelson/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: According to Country Living Magazine, the newest season of HGTV’s “Rock the Block” was filmed in a ranching community in Grantsville, Utah. More specifically, the season was filmed in the Hamlet Homes Worthington Ranch Community, which is a new suburb.

Best Time to Visit: May, September, or October offer mild weather and some sunshine. Spring and fall is also when there are fewer crowds to deal with.

Transportation Options: Grantsville, Utah, is a relatively small town; travelers can expect pretty limited public transportation. The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) offers shuttles to and from Grantsville. It is important to note that this daily shuttle bus only operates on weekdays and goes between Grantsville and Salt Lake City.

As SoapCentral has described, the mountain scenery of season six of “Rock the Block” can be credited to the stunning environment of Grantsville, Utah. With a population of around 15,000 people, filming there was likely a piece of cake. The new community that was chosen for the show helped to improve the growing population there and also gave production ample space to use. The community offers three to five-bedroom homes with two to 4.5 baths, starting at around $649,000, according to Realtor.com. So, buyers looking for a stunning and modern home can check out the area.

While only four homes were used during filming, that was all needed for the great renovation projects. Although each week the designers only renovate one space at a time, viewers can certainly see just how gorgeous their backdrop is. The breathtaking mountainous area was plenty of inspiration for the designers, and Grantsville’s small-town charm may even make a mark on viewers. Despite its size, the town is a cozy and promising location to visit or move to.

Things to Do: Two of the most relaxing and unique local attractions to visit include the Bonneville Seabase and Donner-Reed Museum. The former offers snorkeling and sightseeing opportunities, while the museum is a great place to learn about Western history.

Where to Eat: If travelers are scouting for home design inspo or just want to check the area out, eateries that are nearby the Hamlet Homes Worthington Ranch Community are a good option. The Outpost and Canton City (Grantsville) are casual dining restaurants that are relatively affordable, family-friendly and close by.

Where to Stay: There is not an abundance of accommodation options in the Grantsville, Utah area so travelers will likely stay in surrounding areas. The Holiday Inn Express & Suites Tooele By IHG is one example of a nearby accommodation which is highly rated and affordable. Another option is the Villa Motel, which is also around a ten-minute drive from central Grantsville.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why do they wear the same clothes in every episode of “Rock the Block”?

As reported by Country Living Magazine, the contestants wear the same clothes every week for consistency. For the sake of editing the show and simplicity, wearing the same clothes creates a more seamless look for the series, which takes weeks to film.

Do “Rock the Block” contestants get paid?

While it may come as a surprise to some, the contestants do not get paid. Instead, the experienced HGTV stars who win “Rock the Block” are rewarded with a street sign engraved with their names. According to House Digest, a big donation is made to a nonprofit organization instead of the show’s winners so there is some type of gift given to celebrate each season.