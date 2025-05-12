Since 2020, Netflix’s “Too Hot to Handle” has been entertaining audiences as attractive young singles test their willpower in a tropical paradise. In each season, contestants head out for what they believe will be the vacation of a lifetime, only to learn they’ll lose out on a cash prize if their hormones get the best of them. During their time on the show, the cast is asked to abstain from physical intimacy in hopes of bringing home $100,000. While that may seem easy enough for some, these sexy singles who are used to hookup culture may not be up for the challenge.

With other tantalizing singles surrounding them and a gorgeous tropical backdrop, things certainly get hot and heavy. Whether or not the central challenge interests travelers, there’s one thing that fans of the show can experience themselves – the stunning locations. Here’s what you need to know before booking your next trip to Punta Mita or Turks and Caicos.

Punta Mita, Mexico

(Fernando Gutierrez/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: The initial season of this popular show was filmed in Punta Mita, per ScreenRant. More specifically, the Casa Tau Estate was the main setting of the reality show. This grand seaside property offered a private and lavish site for the pent up singles.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Punta Mita is during the warmest and driest weather season. For this private peninsula, this period of time is generally considered to be between November and January. This is an ideal time for outdoor activities or capturing stunning selfies with your baecation boo.

Transportation Options: Travelers have many different options when it comes to getting around Punta Mita. Generally people are visiting from the Puerto Vallarta International Airport (PVR) so they take taxis, private car services or even use ride share platforms. Otherwise, golf carts are a popular rentable option to get around. If travelers need to get to other areas the public bus is the best option.

Season one of “Too Hot To Handle” was filmed at a relatively exclusive property in Mexico. The Casa Tau Estate is an oceanfront property that was designed by world renowned architects Manolo Mestre & Juan Collignon, according to Bohari.com. The 12-bedroom and 15-bathroom estate has bohemian decorative elements and full time staff. It was selected for its grandeur but also its gorgeous views of the ocean. Since the show was new at the time, producers had a chance to explore options in terms of setting. But Casa Tau Estate proved to be an ideal filming location.

While the show is technically not about island living, it was still important for the filming location to be envy worthy. And this estate is more than just that, it’s a place that may make design (and vacation) enthusiasts drool. For “Too Hot to Handle” enthusiasts interested in staying in the exact same estate, it is possible. Travelers will simply need to submit an inquiry on the estate’s website since there is no regular online booking option.

Things to Do: The Playa La Lancha and Playa Punta de Mita are two of the most popular beaches in Punta Mita and they are about a ten-minute drive away from each other.

Where to Eat: Hectors Kitchen and Bahia By Richard Sandoval are two eateries with great views which travelers can enjoy with a nice cold drink in hand.

Where to Stay: If the luxury estate from season one of “Too Hot To Handle” fits in your budget, staying there is a great option. Otherwise, Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita is another lavish option.

Turks And Caicos

(John Prefer/Unsplash)

Key Scenes: The entirety of seasons two through five of “Too Hot To Handle” were filmed in Turks and Caicos. Two different filming locations were used from this small overseas British territory, according to ScreenRant. Each was luxurious and spacious but offered its own unique benefits.

Best Time to Visit: The best time to visit Turks and Caicos is typically between December and April, even though it is sunny year round. This is when there is much less rainfall and visiting the beach is the most enjoyable in terms of weather conditions. Travelers should avoid summer if intense heat is not for them.

Transportation Options: Travelers can take domestic flights or ferries between islands. Once visitors arrive, taking a taxi, booking a rental car or getting a scooter (even golf carts too) are popular options since there is limited public transportation.

For seasons two and three, the “Too Hot To Handle” filming location was based on Providenciales Island. This is the main island of Turks and Caicos and is known for its turquoise waters and relaxing white-sand beaches. The Turtle Tail Estate set the scene for the sexy sagas that unfolded on the small screen. Unfortunately for travelers, this estate is now closed, as Distractify reports.

But where was “Too Hot To Handle” filmed for season four and five? Per Goodto.com, those seasons’ filming locations in Turks and Caicos were just as beautiful but they did change from the previous episodes. The Emerald Pavilion, in particular, went way above the singles’ expectations. It is located on Providenciales as well, but, more specifically, it is situated in the Leeward Settlement. It has seven ensuite bedrooms and an airy ambiance. This premier villa is located right on the beach and sits on one acre of land. So the single’s shenanigans were recorded in 4k amongst some of the most stunning scenery.

Things to Do: Aside from the various beach locations around Turks and Caicos, travelers who want to stay near the season four and five filming locations can check out the Princess Alexandra National Park.

Where to Eat: The Indian Restaurant & Bar Sj’s Curryclub Turks and Caicos is a highly rated eatery with an incredible atmosphere and it is about a 15-minute drive from the Leeward Settlement area.

Where to Stay: Travelers can stay at the Emerald Pavilion in Turks and Caicos, but it comes at a hefty price (around $10,000 per night). For a more affordable accommodation option, there are other popular spots. Visitors can check out the Club Med Turkoise which is about an eight-minute drive from the Leeward Settlement.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much do “Too Hot to Handle” contestants get paid?

According to Collider’s reports, contestants on the show do not get paid anything. Instead, contestants are simply treated to the luxury experiences and expected to gain exposure from their appearance.

What time do they wake up on “Too Hot to Handle”?

Despite the lack of pay, the contestants on the show would wake up pretty early. According to PopSugar, contestants woke up at eight in the morning, but not for no reason. The contestants had personal chefs making them delicious breakfast daily that they didn’t want to miss out on.

Can they drink on “Too Hot to Handle”?

Unlike some other reality dating shows, the contestants have limits and rules on drinking. Producers limit contestants to two drinks per night, as Women’s Health cites.