For rapper Rico Nasty, researching the level of racism Black people may experience at a destination is an essential part of her travel prep. The 28-year-old musician, born Maria-Cecilia Simone Kelly, discussed all things travel, including her essentials and habits, in a Thrillist interview published on July 11. Regarding what she “always” does to prepare for a trip, the rapper first noted that checking the destination’s weather is critical.

“The fit has to match with the weather. And I need to be comfortable,” Rico explained. “So I’m always going to check the weather. Other than that, I really don’t have a ritual or a consistent thing that I do everywhere.”

However, the Prince George’s County, Maryland-repping rapper did, in fact, remember another thing she always does before traveling. She shared that as a Black traveler, getting a sense of “how racist” things may be at a destination is an important and precautionary safety measure.

“Actually, you know what else I have to do before I travel to a place? I look up how racist it is,” Rico added. “I look up and see how racist they may be to Black people. I, as a Black person, always look up if I’m going to be safe traveling somewhere.”

What Else Did Rico Nasty Share About Her Travel Essentials And Habits?

On May 16, Rico dropped her latest body of work, LETHAL. The latter is her third studio album, with 15 tracks including the singles “TEETHSUCKER (YEA3x)” and “ON THE LOW.” Later this year, she’ll be on the road, performing the album during her LETHAL North American tour. In addition to stages across the country, she’ll also make a stop in Toronto to see her Canadian fans.

Elsewhere in her Thrillist interview, the “OHFR?” rapper shared that she’s an overpacker because she’s a creature of comfort. She said, “I just hate being in an unfamiliar space, so I hate not having the things that would make me feel more comfortable, including outfit and shoe options.”

Regarding her travel essentials, she always packs her Demonia boots and New Rock shoes in her suitcase. She noted that her fans “like the platform-boot look,” which is “part of the aesthetic.” She added that she also likes Ann Demeulemeester boots, which she wears to travel because she can “unzip them and just take them right off.” For the rest of her airport uniform, she’ll likely match the latter boots with Maison Margiela pieces that are “super casual” and “super fly” without being logo-heavy.

“I have these sweatpant shorts and a T-shirt from them [Maison Margiela], I like to fly in,” Rico noted.