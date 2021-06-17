How To Explore The French Riviera On Any Budget

The Côte d’Azur, or the French Riviera, is a glamorous stretch of coastline in southeast France. It’s been a playground for the elite for some time, dominated by super yachts, haute couture boutiques, and fashionable nightclubs. The legendary Club 55 has seen so many celebrities over the decades, it could reasonably be called the French Riviera equivalent of Studio 54 (though Club 55 is much older and is still functioning).

But in the shadows of the glitz and glamour, there is a quieter, more humble side, found in the pretty villages and towns removed from the sea. The opulence of the Côte d’Azur aside, you don’t have to be wealthy to enjoy it.

Here are five gems on the French Riviera aka Côte d’Azur to consider for every personality, taste, and budget.