What happens when the kidnapping of Santa has the power to jeopardize Christmas? A qualified team steps in. In Jake Kasdan’s Red One, the North Pole’s Head of Security joins forces with an infamous hacker to save Christmas. Their team is made up of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Callum Drift, Chris Evans as Jack O’Malley, Lucy Liu as Zoe and J.K. Simmons as Nick, also known as Santa Claus and The Red One. The mission requires that they travel across the world, but the project’s filming locations are located in just two states.

In Georgia, shooting locations included a residential home, a high school, two toy stores, a mall and a Christmas market. These locations set the scene for the hometown of the character Dylan, played by Wesley Kimmel. The travel scenes of the film were captured across Hawaii. showcasing a local coffee shop, state park area and a university. As amazing as Georgia is, most travelers would rather escape to an island paradise this time of year, so here are Red One locations you can check out in Oahu!

How Hawaii Became a Mission Destination in the Action-Packed Christmas Film, ‘Red One’

Shot in Honolulu and throughout the rest of Oahu, Red One transforms serene, picturesque Hawaii into grounds for action and suspense. Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii, the capital city of Oahu is known for its beautiful beaches, hikes and multicultural environment. It’s also the most populated island in Hawaii. Still, the production crew was able to transform beaches known for family fun into where a snowman fight occurs. This scene features ice machetes, wooden beach chairs as weapons and a beachfront bar shack that ends up being destroyed.

Key Filming Spots You Can Visit

Between the University of Hawaii at Manoa, Kaena Point in Oahu and The Morning Brew coffee shop in Honolulu, Red One was brought to life by some frequented, local spots. The fictional National Oceanic Geology Administration (NOGA) is based on The Bilger Hall at the university, where it was filmed. This outdoor space and the inside of the building are open to university students and visitors. Kaena Point, where driving scenes were captured, is a nature reserve at the western end of Oahu, Hawaii that’s readily accessible to locals and tourists. Lastly, the Morning Brew coffee shop, while hard to identify in the opening scene of the film, was also one of the setting sites and can be visited by anyone in the area.

Travel Tips: Now that you know more about where Red One was filmed in Oahu, Hawaii, you can plan your trip! It’s recommended that visitors book their trip at least three weeks in advance if traveling domestically and over four months in advance if traveling internationally.

Best Time to Visit: Tourists can experience more pleasant weather, smaller crowds and better travel prices during mid-April to early June and September to mid-December.

Tips for Movie Fans: Since the NOGA scene was filmed at the University of Hawaii Manoa, you can expect larger crowds of students and parents in the weeks leading up to the first day of the fall semester. Although after Red One was filmed there, Kaena Point and Morning Brew, general interest and crowds around the sites may increase.

Things To Do Outside of Visiting ‘Red One’ Filming Locations

(Cole Keister/Unsplash)

A little over a mile from the University of Hawaii Manoa is the Nutridge Estate where cultural tours and luaus are hosted. Also at the heart of Hawaiian culture is embracing nature, which tourists can do near Kaena Point at the Kaena Point State Park. Take a three hours hike between Kaena Point and Yokohama Bay, which is located on the Leeward Coast. Be sure to bring plenty of water, snacks and your camera! If you’re looking for a place to unwind or somewhere to start your day (after grabbing a coffee at Morning Brew, of course), stop by Castles Beach which is less than a 10-minute drive away. This beach has smaller crowds and smaller waves for beginner surfers!

Where to Stay In Honolulu

The White Sands Hotel is a vintage, walk-up priced at less than $200 a night, offering an early ’70s vibe and aesthetic. Amenities include a poolside bar, canoeing and evening entertainment. At the Hilton Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa, views are endless as are the options for relaxation. Guests can enjoy modern comfort and discounts on local outdoor activities. Next up is the Renaissance Honolulu Hotel & Spa, giving visitors access to the city and nature with options for both rooms and suites.