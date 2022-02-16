Radio Hosts Kodaq & Jo-Jo Give Tips On How To Party Like A Celeb In ATL

If you want to party like the celebrities you see on Instagram when you go to Atlanta, it is in your best interest to have a few dollars in your pocket before you make that trip. And according to Kodaq and JoJo, 80 bucks is not enough. Atlanta is expensive and you will pay to party.

“If you want to party like what you see on the TV shows or like anybody on Instagram, that’s going to cost you,” Kodaq said. “You can have a good time in Atlanta if you know where to go and if you’re willing to go somewhere new to have fun.”

From parking and club entry fees to inflated bottle service prices and food, Atlanta is not a town to be cheap in if you’re looking to have the rock star experience. Parking alone can cost upward of hundreds of dollars for safe spaces when visiting the hottest clubs and lounges in the city.