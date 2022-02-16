Photo Credit: Inga Seliverstova
Radio Hosts Kodaq & Jo-Jo Give Tips On How To Party Like A Celeb In ATL
A 10-year veteran in the media game, radio host and Atlanta native Big Homie Kodaq knows exactly how to party like a celebrity in the A. Every year, thousands of people flock to ATL to kick it at the latest clubs, eat at the best restaurants, and even see a few of their favorite celebrities and influencers from social media.
It’s no secret that Atlanta is one of the party capitals of the country, and you too can party like a celebrity on your next visit to ATL. Follow these tips from Kodaq and his co-host Jo-Jo to make sure you party in style like a true ATLien.
1. Don’t Come Broke!
If you want to party like the celebrities you see on Instagram when you go to Atlanta, it is in your best interest to have a few dollars in your pocket before you make that trip. And according to Kodaq and JoJo, 80 bucks is not enough. Atlanta is expensive and you will pay to party.
“If you want to party like what you see on the TV shows or like anybody on Instagram, that’s going to cost you,” Kodaq said. “You can have a good time in Atlanta if you know where to go and if you’re willing to go somewhere new to have fun.”
From parking and club entry fees to inflated bottle service prices and food, Atlanta is not a town to be cheap in if you’re looking to have the rock star experience. Parking alone can cost upward of hundreds of dollars for safe spaces when visiting the hottest clubs and lounges in the city.
2. Your Wardrobe Should Always Include That Drip
According to Kodaq and Jo-Jo, if you want to party in ATL like a celebrity, you should be prepared to dress to impress. This is the time to pull out your designer bags, shoes, and accessories and make those pieces hit.
“You have to put that drip on,” Jo-Jo said. “You cannot just come to Atlanta and think you’re just going to wear anything because it’s over with.”
While the ladies can get away with a cute Fashion Nova ensemble, Kodaq and Jo-Jo believe the men are held to a higher standard when it comes to dressing the part on the Atlanta club scene, especially if they want to attract any ladies in attendance.
3. Don’t Park Your Car In Suspicious Places
Atlanta is notorious for cars being broken into. Thieves target popular venues and events knowing a lot of patrons will be willing to park anywhere to expedite getting inside to party.
Kodaq and Jo-Jo both suggest paying attention to where you park while in the city. Try not to park your vehicle in obscure or suspicious areas and always try to park it in sight of the security or entrance to the building. It may be worth paying the extra money to park to ensure your car and belongings are safe.
4. Be Sure to Try New Restaurants
A visit to Atlanta wouldn’t be complete without indulging in some of the city’s diverse restaurants and eateries. Atlanta has some of the best food in the country and Kodaq says the main places you don’t want to miss out on when you visit are Slutty Vegan, Bar Vegan, and Juicy Crab.
Jo-Jo suggests checking out Roc South Cuisine, a Southern food restaurant in Atlanta. For brunch, the radio duo recommends Toast on Lenox and Milk and Honey Restaurant in College Park. However, when the party’s over and the night is winding down, Kodaq says there’s only one place you should be headed for food.
“After the club, you have to go to the Waffle House,” he said.
5. Get A Club Section
The cost of sections in Atlanta can vary depending on where you go and who you know. However, according to Jo-Jo and Kodaq, there is a very clear distinction between the people in the booths and those on the floor. A former bottle service girl, Jo-Jo says she’s seen tables as low as $2,500 and as high as $30,000.
“When you’re coming out, you have to be strategic about it,” she said. “You have to call ahead and book a section. You can’t just go on a whim and come to Atlanta and just walk in places.”
If you plan on clubbing heavily while visiting ATL, make sure to contact the club or promoter beforehand to lock in a section for you and your friends. You can usually find their information on their party promotion flyers on social media.
6. Be Prepared To Spend On Bottles
Like most major cities, bottles in clubs and lounges are more expensive than in the store. Jo-Jo says it’s important to remember that if you plan on drinking in Atlanta clubs and lounges, you need to be prepared to pay.
“Sometimes they have lounges that don’t have the liquor you prefer behind the bar because they want you to buy a bottle,” Jo-Jo said. “They will only sell it by the bottle so that you can buy the bottle.”
Jo-Jo says a bottle of Casamigos Tequila goes for about $350 in Atlanta clubs, so if you’re not trying to ball out on the liquor, consider pre-gaming before you and your friends head out.
7. Don’t Be Afraid To Check Out The Hood Food Spots
Everyone loves some flavorful and delicious wings, burgers, and a little bit of everything from hood food joints throughout America. Some of the best food comes straight out of the hood, and Atlanta is no different. Kodaq and Jo-Jo recommend checking out Mr. Everything and American Deli to get a taste of real ATL street cuisine.
Kodaq says American Deli can be hit or miss, depending on which one you go to, however, they both agree their signature sauce is always on point.
“If you come to Atlanta you have to go to American Deli,” Jo-Jo said. “You just have to.”
8. Don’t Get Tricked! Everyone Is Not Who They Say They Are
Just like party-goers from around the world flock to Atlanta to party and have fun, so do petty criminals, and scam artists. With all of the lights, glamor, and charm, it can sometimes be difficult to recognize the real from the fake in ATL.
“If you get in a club section or you know somebody with money, it’s easy to act like you’re that person, so a lot of times people trick people,” Jo-Jo said.
Keep your head on a swivel while enjoying yourself in the city, and stay aware of your surroundings at all times to ensure you have a safe and fun-filled visit to A-Town.
