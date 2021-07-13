Here's How Some Countries Are Adjusting To Post-Pandemic Travel

In this edition of the regulation roundup, we’ll take a look at some news from all over the world that talks about post-pandemic travel. Travel restrictions are constantly changing — being lifted, and being re-instated — and it’s always best to check with your airlines and the rules of the country which you’re thinking of traveling to before you book your ticket.

Canada

If you’re looking to travel to the Great White North, and you’re not vaccinated, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants you to stay home, because you’re not coming into the country anytime soon.

“I can tell you right now that’s not going to happen for quite a while,” said the prime minister, when asked about allowing unvaccinated travelers into the country. “The next step will be looking at what measures we can allow for international travel [for those] who are fully vaccinated. That will be our first focus. We will have more to say in the coming weeks.”

But if you happen to live in Canada, the good news is Trudeau has lifted travel restrictions for you. What’s more, you’re no longer required to commit to the mandatory two-week hotel quarantine when you do travel.

Thailand

In Thailand, a popular tourist destination for people today, post-pandemic travel looks a little different. USA Today reports that despite rising COVID cases throughout the country, vaccinated travelers are flocking to the island nation.

“After seeing fewer than 5,000 foreign travelers over the first five months of the year, the island off Thailand’s southwest coast, whose economy is 95% reliant on the tourist industry, welcomed 2,399 visitors during the first week of July,” the outlet reports.

The country is adapting more to accommodate incoming travelers while also bearing rising COVID cases in mind.

Hawaii

Locals are on Twitter telling people to stay out of Hawaii.

STOP COMING TO HAWAIʻI! We’re so overpopulated that our natural resources and infrastructure cannot handle. Hawaiians and kamaʻāina are suffering. We’re not asking at this point, we’re telling you to STOP COMING TO HAWAIʻI. — Kawena | BLACK LIVES MATTER (@pastelepatrol) July 9, 2021

That should give you all an idea of how many people are traveling to Hawaii currently.

But, according to Forbes, Hawaii is one of the few states in the union that isn’t requiring a COVID test for vaccinated travelers.

“Previously, Hawaii was only accepting vaccinations that were administered in the islands, but it is now open to all travelers from the mainland who have been vaccinated, regardless of where they received it,” the outlet reports.