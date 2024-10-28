The best surf towns are chill cities where boards, rashguards and surf suits are plenty. Often near cash-only bars where shoes are optional, there are a range of surf towns throughout the United States. Looking to explore them? You’ve come to the right place. Here are the best places in the USA to live for a surfer.

Oahu, Hawaii

Jess Loiterton

At the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii are the world-famous beaches of Waimea Bay and Banzai Pipeline. Hale’iwa, the hub of the North Shore of Oahu, boasts a small downtown characterized by shops, food trucks and surf instructors ready for their next set of students. Less than an hour away from the busier cities of Honolulu and Waikiki, Halei’wa has the pace of a slow-moving farming community. Crowds may gather when winter comes to watch instead of surfing. Colder weather creates massive, glassy waves that are exclusively pro-friendly. Summer temperatures and waves are more welcoming to tourists.

Hudson McDonald

Malibu, California

Drawing surfers for decades, Malibu’s Surfrider Beach has been named the first World Surfing Reserve. The beach is known for its consistent waves and crystal clear waters. Less than an hour outside of Los Angeles, the surf city is also known for its beautiful coastline, and wealthy and famous locals. A number of neighborhood spots offer sea-to-table meals.

Huntington Beach, California

Every year, Huntington Beach hosts the US Open of Surfing, which is said to be the largest surf competition in the world. Surrounded by a ton of things to do, ranging from events to an outdoor mall with dining and a movie theater, this city is constantly bustling on and near the beach. Nearby you’ll find a full immersion in California surf culture from surf shops to surf schools.

Santa Cruz, California

With a range of waves to offer, from fast and powerful to beginner-friendly, Santa Cruz is home to some of the best surfing in California. The city has hosted a range of surf contests, including the O’Neill Coldwater Classic since the 1960s. The competition level is high, and the styles are creative in the competitions of this city that’s also known for its boardwalk.

Santa Barbara, California

Many visitors may already know Santa Barbara for its food and wine scene, but it’s also where surfers enjoy time on the water. It offers surf breaks of all levels. The city also has a beautiful backdrop of the Santa Ynez mountains, in addition to stunning, Spanish-style architecture.

Westport, Washington

Nestled between dense green, redwood forests are Washington’s best surf breaks and craggy sea stacks rising offshore from deep water. Just two hours west of Seattle, locals consider Westport to be the “Surf City of the Pacific Northwest.” Nearby are surf shops and surf schools contributing to a pacific northwest surf culture.

Pacific City, Oregon

Pacific City, a small beachfront town in north Oregon, offers great surf and stunning natural landscapes. Said to offer the best waves in the fall and winter, warmer temperatures offer smaller waves to the newbie visitors. There are also a few natural wonders to catch nearby, including the Great Dune of Cape Kiwanda.

Mauricio Castro

New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Directly northeast of Orlando, New Smyrna Beach has long beach breaks and is a stop in the USA Surfing’s Prime Series of competitions for underaged surfers. The long breaks also attract larger crowds known to pack Flagler Avenue where you’ll find fish shacks and surf shops.

Ocracoke, Outer Banks, North Carolina

Outer Banks, North Carolina has a host of surf towns and is at the epicenter of surf culture on the East Coast. Ocracoke, a sleepy fishing village, is the least crowded of them all. You can only reach the island by boat although the exclusivity allows for inexpensive camping. Most of the 17-mile-long island is part of Cape Hatteras National Seashore, a protected section of undeveloped beach.

Ocean City, New Jersey

The only spot said to be best for family surfing, Ocean City has a small-town atmosphere and a bustling boardwalk. This summer attraction has larger swells in the fall although known to host events throughout the year. It’s also a “dry” town, as in no alcohol is sold or permitted within the city.

Newport, Rhode Island

Positioned to make the most of that coast, Newport, Rhode Island is the smallest state in the country with more than 400 miles of coastline. It’s referred to as the “Ocean State” and is the epicenter of surf culture in New England. Also offering big swells in the fall, locals surf the town year-round with very big swell showing up offshore during hurricane season in the fall. Shops also sell the thickest of wet suits for winter temperatures and are adjacent to some of the state’s best museums.

Are you ready to jump in? Which of the surf towns will you visit first?