If you’re visiting Orlando, it’s presumed you’re spending a significant amount of money, whether it’s tickets for Disney World, Universal Studios or Islands of Adventure. The central Floridian city is known for its theme parks and immersive museums, the perfect vacation spot for families and those seeking a thrill. However, whether you’re a resident looking for something new and free to indulge in or want to add some cost-effective activities to your trip itinerary, Orlando has plenty of free experiences to offer, too!

What To Do For Free in Orlando

From free vintage car shows in Old Town Kissimmee, to hunting for murals in the Mills 50 District, to lounging under the sun in Cocoa Beach, there are plenty of exciting things to do in Orlando that won’t have you reaching in your pocket. Here are seven of the most exciting:

CityArts

Are you an appreciator of true artwork but don’t want to spend all your coin on fancy museum entry? CityArts, a collection of seven galleries under one roof in the Downtown Arts District, is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11AM to 6PM and is completely free to peruse.

Disney Springs

While there might not be the same rollercoasters and castles at your disposal, Disney Springs is the easiest way to immerse yourself in the Disney vibes without having to pay a hefty entry. Located within Walt Disney World, this shopping, dining, and entertainment district is free to enter with over 100 shops, more than 60 eateries, and almost two dozen attractions.

Nature

Orlando is home to a unique array of flora and fauna, and it’s certainly worth exploring. The “Northernmost Headwaters of the Florida Everglades,” Shingle Creek Trail is the perfect setting for some incredible bird watching, and you may even catch a few bald eagles or peregrine falcons. Similarly, you can take a 3.6-mile hike through the Tibet-Butler Preserve and witness Florida wilderness at its most untamed. For a more lax time, you could also walk Lake Eola Park’s one-mile-long sidewalk loop, with views of the water and a skyline backdrop.

Rollins Museum of Art

Home to over 700 paintings of American, European and contemporary art from the 14th to 21st centuries, as well as over 2,000 photographs, drawings, and a number of sculptures, Rollins Museum of Art is a must-visit. Several pieces by Andy Warhol can be seen here, and it’s completely free to access.

Universal CityWalk

Often referred to as “The Epicenter of Awesome,” there isn’t much you can’t find at Universal CityWalk. With unique dining options, several exciting attractions and shops, it’s the perfect date night spot or place to catch a bite and get in some steps with the kids. You can even catch some family-friendly shows or simply enjoy the riveting ambiance of this entertainment complex.

Safari

Bet you didn’t think a safari would be on the list! While you’d be trading in lions and elephants for local birds and alligators, this Florida-style safari can be done from the comfort of your own vehicle. Put together by the St. Johns River Water Management District, this DIY-style audio tour of Lake Apopka is a fun and free way to learn about the local ecosystem.

UCF Arboretum

Open from sunrise to sunset, admission to the UCF Arboretum is free, offering visitors a peaceful place to walk in nature, stroll some greenhouses, admire the vibrant community garden and wander 82-acres worth of nature trails, open and operating since 1983. You can even take your own self-guided tour, located just a 20-minute drive from downtown Orlando.