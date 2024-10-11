A Turkish Airlines flight from Seattle to Istanbul made an emergency landing at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport after the captain tragically died mid-flight. The incident occurred on Wednesday, October 9, 2024.

Turkish Airlines Flight 204, an Airbus A350-900, departed Seattle on what was supposed to be a normal flight to Istanbul. However, the situation took a dire turn when Captain İlçehin Pehlivan, a 59-year-old veteran pilot with 17 years of service at the airline, suddenly lost consciousness while at the helm. Despite immediate medical intervention attempts on board, efforts to revive Captain Pehlivan proved futile.

With remarkable composure and skill, the co-pilot took control of the aircraft. He then made the critical decision to divert the flight for an emergency landing.

A Stellar Pilot Career Cut Short

Captain Pehlivan had been a trusted member of the Turkish Airlines team since 2007. His sudden passing has sent shockwaves through the airline industry and left his colleagues and loved ones in mourning.

“As Turkish Airlines, we deeply feel the loss of our captain,” the airline expressed in an official statement, “and extend our sincerest condolences to his bereaved family, colleagues, and all his loved ones.”

This tragic event has brought airline safety protocols and pilot health requirements into sharp focus. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) mandates that pilots over 40 undergo two physical examinations annually. Turkish Airlines reported that Captain Pehlivan had passed his most recent health check in March 2024, with no issues detected that would have impacted his ability to perform his duties.

However, this incident and similar occurrences in recent years, including pilot deaths on Envoy Air, Citilink Indonesia, and LATAM Airlines flights, have ignited discussions about whether more stringent or frequent health evaluations might be necessary for airline pilots.

In the wake of the emergency landing, Turkish Airlines has been working diligently to assist the affected passengers. The airline stated that arrangements were being made to help travelers reach their final destination from New York.