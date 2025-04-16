Panama City Beach has taken a firm stance against rowdy and dangerous spring breakers.

Chief J.R. Talamantez of the local police department addressed the future of spring break in the city in an April 13 Facebook post. He said Panama City Beach will no longer be “a spring break town” because hosting challenges increase annually. Talamantez added that the risks posed by dangerous spring breakers and the weight of policing the vacay period were not worth it.

“Panama City Beach is a safe, family-focused community. We’ve worked too hard to build that, and I won’t let a group of criminals destroy it,” he declared.

Elsewhere in his statement, Talamantez called out this spring break season’s troublemakers. He noted that law enforcement apprehended many visitors who came to Panama City Beach with “bad intentions.” Moreover, he accused some problematic spring breakers who fired gunshots of being frightened when they were arrested. Talamantez claimed that some of the gun incidents were sparked by “petty arguments and social media drama.”

“If you came with guns, bad intentions, and no respect for this city, we saw you. You thought you could blend in and get away with it. You were wrong. Our officers were ready, and many of you ended up in handcuffs,” Talamantez stated. “And when the cuffs went on, the tough act disappeared. Our officers didn’t see hardened criminals. They saw scared kids crying in the interview room. TikTok doesn’t show that part, but our body cameras do.”

The police department leader pointedly ended the statement with, “To the good visitors, you’ll always be welcome. To the idiots, go somewhere else.” Notably, the police chief acknowledged and thanked the spring breakers who were respectful to Panama City Beach’s local community. He identified those wholesome vacationers as “those who did things the right way.”

How Popular Is Panama City Beach For Spring Break?

Panama City Beach is in the Florida Panhandle on the Gulf of Mexico. According to the Panama City News Herald, the hotspot saw 550,000 visitors in Spring 2024. The publication cited a report prepared by Young Strategies, Inc., a travel industry market research company.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford noted in a mid-April Facebook post that over 200 officers patrolled through Panama City Beach’s spring break season this year in an effort to keep things safe.