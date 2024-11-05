The 2024 U.S. presidential election is finally here after several anxiety-inducing months. An often-overlooked group of voters is gaining increased attention from both major political parties: overseas voters. Americans living abroad are a diverse population. They range from military personnel to expatriates and dual citizens. Eventually, they could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of what promises to be a closely contested race.

While estimates vary, it’s believed that between 4.4 and 9 million Americans reside outside the United States. Of these, approximately 2.8 million are eligible to vote in U.S. elections. Historically, voter turnout among this group has been low. According to the 2020 Federal Voting Assistance Program (FVAP) report to Congress, only 7.8% cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election. However, as recent polls have shown razor-thin margins in key battleground states, both Democrats and Republicans are recognizing the potential impact of the overseas vote.

Battleground States And The Overseas Vote

Reuters reports that the Democratic National Committee estimates 1.6 million overseas voters are eligible to cast ballots in seven crucial battleground states. These states include Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. In the 2020 election, President Joe Biden‘s victory margins in some of these states were as slim as 10,000 to 12,000 votes. This reality has spurred both parties to intensify their outreach efforts to Americans living abroad.

For the first time in a presidential cycle, the Democratic National Committee has allocated $300,000 to Democrats Abroad, the party’s international arm, to fund get-out-the-vote initiatives. This investment reflects the growing recognition of the potential impact of overseas voting. Republicans, too, are stepping up their game. The Trump campaign has made a notable pledge to end the requirement for Americans living overseas to file U.S. tax returns. This move addresses a long-standing grievance among expatriates.

Challenges In Mobilizing Overseas Voters

Despite the increased attention, mobilizing overseas voters remains a challenge. The process of voting from abroad can be complex. It requires voters to request and return absentee ballots to their last state of residence within specific deadlines. Additionally, finding and engaging with American citizens scattered across the globe presents difficulties for campaigners.

To overcome these hurdles, both parties are employing creative strategies. Campaigners have set up stalls at local farmers markets and American sporting events abroad. They’re also leveraging social media and digital advertising to reach potential voters. Celebrity endorsements featuring figures like Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Lily Collins are encouraging Americans overseas to request their ballots.

While domestic issues like the U.S. economy may be less immediately relevant to Americans living abroad, foreign policy tends to rank higher on their list of concerns. For instance, the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East feel more proximate to many expatriates. However, one issue unites overseas voters across party lines: the burden of double taxation.

Both Democrats and Republicans abroad are campaigning to end the requirement for U.S. citizens living overseas to file U.S. tax returns. While it remains to be seen how many will ultimately cast their ballots, one thing is clear: in an election that could be decided by the narrowest of margins, every vote counts – including those cast from thousands of miles away.