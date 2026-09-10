Jeff and Josette Berman arrived at a WestJet counter in Calgary after a late Delta flight from Seattle caused them to miss their connection to Quebec City. What followed was almost as frustrating as the delay itself. WestJet directed them to Delta, which had sold the trip. Delta subsequently told them to deal with WestJet, the operating carrier for the onward flight.

“No one took responsibility for helping us,” Berman told consumer advocate Christopher Elliott. The couple eventually paid $1,558 for Air Canada tickets to finish the journey. Elliott Advocacy reported that the booking itself may also have had a problem because the couple appeared to lack a WestJet confirmation number.

Their experience shows how little two airline names on the same itinerary actually tell you. A multi-airline trip may involve a codeshare or an interline arrangement, while search engines and online agencies can also combine separate tickets into what looks like a single itinerary. Each setup can leave a traveler with very different options when a connection falls apart.

The Ticket Matters More Than The Airline Logos

When a flight is sold as a codeshare, one airline markets the service while another operates it. Delta might sell a flight operated by WestJet, while American can sell a flight operated by British Airways. U.S. rules require airlines and ticket sellers to disclose the operating carrier before purchase, which is why booking pages include the familiar “operated by” wording beneath a flight number.

Interline agreements work differently, allowing participating airlines to collect money and issue travel documents for carriage on one another’s services so that a multi-airline journey can be sold as one itinerary. IATA’s Multilateral Interline Traffic Agreement provides one framework for participating carriers. The risk changes considerably when those flights sit on separate tickets.

Search engines and online agencies can place two independent bookings on the same screen and make them look like a single itinerary. Google describes these combinations as virtual interlines, also known as self-transfer fares, and labels some OTA bookings “Separate tickets booked together.” A delay on the first flight can therefore leave the second airline dealing with a passenger who simply failed to arrive on time. Before paying, check whether the journey is issued as one through ticket, rather than assuming a single booking reference settles the question, since separate tickets can sometimes appear inside the same reservation.

Your Bag Can Reveal What You Bought

Baggage rules often make the difference between these arrangements much clearer. American Airlines says bags are generally checked through when the flights are on a single ticket, appear in the same reservation, and the airlines have the necessary baggage agreement. American Airlines also allows through-checking on some separate-ticket journeys involving oneworld Alliance partners when the tickets are in the same reservation.

With other separate-ticket combinations, passengers may need to collect their bags at the connecting airport and check them in again for the next flight, adding baggage claim, customs (where required), another check-in, and another trip through security to the connection. American also warns that the usual minimum connection time will often be too short when separate tickets require baggage collection and recheck. The baggage tag will show how far the airline has checked the suitcase, so travelers should confirm the destination printed on it before leaving the counter.

When A Missed Connection Happens

A missed connection on a single ticket is generally handled within the original journey, although the options available depend on the airline and the reason for the disruption. In the United States, the Department of Transportation’s Airline Cancellation and Delay Dashboard shows which major airlines commit to rebooking passengers after controllable cancellations or significant delays. Alaska, American, Delta, Hawaiian, JetBlue, and United currently promise rebooking on a partner airline, or another airline with which they have an agreement, at no additional cost in qualifying cases.

Travelers who decide not to continue the trip may instead fall under federal refund rules. For flights to, from, or within the United States, an airline must provide a refund when it cancels or significantly changes a flight and the passenger rejects the alternative transportation. European rules can go further on qualifying itineraries, with courts treating connecting flights booked under one reservation as a single journey for compensation purposes.

With separate tickets, much more of the connection risk sits with the traveler. A delay on the first flight can leave the second carrier applying the conditions attached to its own ticket, while travel insurance, credit-card coverage, a flexible fare, or an agency guarantee may determine who absorbs the cost. A cheaper fare can still make sense, but only if the traveler understands what they’ve actually booked.